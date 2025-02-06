As its title suggests, it looks like Jurassic World Rebirth will be wiping the slate clean, replacing Colin Treverrow – the director of all three Jurassic World films – with Gareth Edwards, and bringing in an entirely new cast.

Set five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the new entry focuses on a mission led by covert operations expert Zora Bennett (played by Scarlett Johansson) to secure genetic material from the world’s three biggest dinosaurs in the hopes of developing a groundbreaking drug with life-saving potential.

However, the plot soon takes a dramatic turn when Zora’s team cross paths with a shipwrecked family whose boat has been capsized by aquatic dinosaurs, and the group find themselves stranded on an island inhabited by mutated dinosaurs that were created by the original Jurassic Park’s research lab.

“Obviously, it all goes wrong and becomes a situation that you enjoy watching as a Jurassic fan,” Edwards told EW. “Once you’re on the adventure, the film doesn’t let go until the end credits.”

Wondering whether the new film might be able to revitalise the Jurassic Park franchise? Read on for everything you need to know about the movie.

Jonathan Bailey as Dr. Henry Loomis and Scarlett Johansson as Zora Bennett in Jurassic World: Rebirth. Universal

Jurassic World Rebirth is set to land in cinemas on Wednesday 2nd July 2025.

Following its exclusive theatrical run, the Universal Pictures film is expected to land on Peacock, but fans will have to wait for an official streaming release date to be announced.

Jurassic World Rebirth cast: Who's set to star?

Scarlett Johansson will lead the cast alongside two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali and Wicked star Jonathan Bailey.

Johansson plays Zora Bennett, the covert operations expert leading the expedition to gain genetic material from dinosaurs.

Bailey will stars as palaeontologist Dr Henry Loomis, while Ali will star as Duncan Kincaid, Zora's partner.

Rounding out the cast are Rupert Friend (Companion), Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer), Luna Blaise (Manifest), Ed Skrein (Deadpool) and David Iacono (The Summer I Turned Pretty).

Friend is playing Martin Krebs, a representative for the drug company financing the mission, while Velge, Sylvain and Skrein are portraying team members reporting to Zora.

Meanwhile, behind the camera, the project is being helmed by Edwards, whose previous credits include The Creator and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Is there a trailer for Jurassic World Rebirth?

Yes, and it kicks off with Friend's Martin Krebs telling Zora: "This would be a medical breakthrough that could save countless lives. It comes from the largest dinosaurs on the planet. Fortunately for us all these species exist in one isolated place. Can you be ready tomorrow?"

Zora then says: "I can guarantee your safety. More or less," to which Bailey's character responds in horror: "More or less?"

Watch below:

Jurassic World: Rebirth is coming to cinemas on 2nd July 2025.

Ad

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.