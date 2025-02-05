Now, the film's first trailer has been released, which sees Johansson's new character Zora recruiting Bailey's Henry for a dangerous mission to the research facility for the original Jurassic Park - and facing plenty of dino threats along the way.

You can watch the trailer below.

The synopsis for the film, which also stars Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Luna Blaise, David Iacono and Ed Skrein, says: "Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs.

"Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.

"Johansson plays skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett, contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure genetic material from the world’s three most massive dinosaurs.

"When Zora’s operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on an island where they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that’s been hidden from the world for decades."

Johansson recently revealed that she had wanted to join the Jurassic franchise since childhood, telling Vanity Fair: "I was really crazy about the film, and I slept in a Jurassic Park pup tent in my bedroom I shared with my sister for a year.

"Anytime the trades would report a new Jurassic movie, I would forward to my agents like, 'Hey, I’m available.'"

Jurassic World: Rebirth is coming to cinemas on 2nd July 2025.

