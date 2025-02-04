The group attain their varied superhuman abilities – elasticity (Mr Fantastic), invisibility (The Invisible Woman), flight and fire manipulation (The Human Torch), and strength and durability (The Thing) – during a space mission gone awry.

The Fantastic Four made their comic book debut in 1961, heralding the dawn of Marvel's modern, shared continuity as we know it today (although some characters, such as Captain America and Namor, do pre-date them).

As such, their arrival to the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been a long time coming, but was not possible in the franchise's early phases, due to 20th Century Fox owning the film rights to the characters.

This ceased to be an issue when Disney acquired the studio and its associated intellectual property, paving the way for Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is directed by WandaVision's Matt Shakman.

Check out the teaser trailer below:

The Fantastic Four have a chequered history in live-action, making their first foray onto the screen in 1994 with an unreleased, low-budget film from producer Roger Corman.

A more reputable attempt debuted more than a decade later, with Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba, Chris Evans and Michael Chiklis playing the central roles in 2005's Fantastic Four and its sequel.

Deadpool & Wolverine recently paid homage to this iteration of the franchise through a notable cameo appearance, despite its second entry provoking the ire of Marvel fans for a widely criticised depiction of Galactus.

The iconic cosmic villain is known for his distinctively shaped helmet and bright purple costume, which was adapted into a dull cloud of space dust and debris for 2007's Rise of the Silver Surfer.

The bad memories from that ill-fated creative choice can explain why excitement is particularly high for Galactus's comics-accurate debut in First Steps, which is teased in the final moments of this trailer.

Ralph Ineson (Nosferatu) will voice the ancient celestial being, who sends his herald, the Silver Surfer, to the surface of a planet before devouring it and any remaining inhabitants.

Fantastic Four: First Steps is coming to cinemas on 25th July 2025.

