However, some fans felt that her arc in the show was not entirely respected by Wanda's subsequent appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where she was depicted as a more clear cut and two-dimensional villain.

Olsen previously told Vanity Fair that the Multiverse of Madness writers "had not seen" WandaVision, which had not yet been released when the film started production, meaning she had to play her role "differently" to avoid it being repetitive.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

RadioTimes.com asked Schaeffer how she felt about some of her show's themes being glossed over in the follow-up film.

More like this

Schaeffer began: "I love Wanda and I love all the characters that I’ve had the privilege of working with; Natasha [in Black Widow], Carol Danvers [in Captain Marvel], everybody.

"But one of the agreements of being part of the MCU is you're kind of borrowing characters and storylines for a time."

She continued: "You get your experience with them, and then things continue, which is one of the wonderful, special things about the MCU. A lot of my friends and colleagues were on that film.

Elizabeth Olsen plays Wanda Maximoff in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Marvel/Disney

"I feel grateful for my time with [Wanda] and just hopeful for more of her in any way that that might happen. And really just more of Lizzie [Olsen] in anything, she’s so spectacular."

For a time, fans feared that Olsen's candid remarks on Multiverse of Madness might signify that she was finished with Marvel Studios, but more recent comments suggest otherwise.

While promoting her new Netflix film His Three Daughters (via Collider), the actor clarified that she would in fact reprise the role of Wanda "when there's a way to use her well", but again stated her opinion that Marvel "didn’t know what to do" with the character post-WandaVision.

So, Wanda Maximoff remains on the bench for now, but Schaeffer is back in action with WandaVision co-star Kathryn Hahn for the brand new spin-off series Agatha All Along, which lands on Disney Plus today.

Agatha All Along is available to stream on Disney Plus from Thursday 19th September. New episodes weekly. Get three months of Disney Plus for just £1.99 a month in this new limited-time offer.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.