Led by Natasha Lyonne, Carrie Coon and Elizabeth Olsen, His Three Daughters follows the trio as sisters who are struggling to cope in the face of their father's declining health.

The trailer gives us a sense of what's to come in the movie and boy, does it seem like it could be one that'll leave people shedding a few tears.

Opening up with Lyonne's Rachel smoking marijuana in the park, she's stopped by the local officer who jokingly tells her off.

Natasha Lyonne as Rachel, Elizabeth Olsen as Christina and Carrie Coon as Katie in His Three Daughters. Sam Levy/Netflix

She tells him that her sisters are blaming her smoke for their father's health but simply acknowledges that he is "f**king dying". The next we see are the three sisters gathered around a table with a therapist, who informs them that they want their father's transition to be "as peaceful as possible".

With all three of the sisters on board to help, the plan's in place for them all to care for their father on a rotation basis, but it soon becomes clear that Rachel isn't pulling her weight like Katie (Coon) or Christina (Olsen).

As they're forced to spend more time with one another, they start to learn more about each of their habits and also, the way that they each deal with the very real prospect of their father's passing. Will the experience bring them closer or drive a further wedge between them?

The synopsis for the film reads: "From writer-director Azazel Jacobs (French Exit, The Lovers) comes this bittersweet and often funny story of an elderly patriarch and the three grown daughters who come to be with him in his final days."

It continues: "Katie is a controlling Brooklyn mother dealing with a wayward teenage daughter; free-spirited Christina is a different kind of mum, separated from her offspring for the first time; and Rachel is a sports-betting stoner who has never left her father’s apartment — much to the chagrin of her half-sisters, who share a different mother and worldview.

"Continuing his astute exploration of family dynamics in close-knit spaces, Jacobs follows the siblings over the course of three volatile days, as death looms, grievances erupt, and love seeps through the cracks of a fractured home."

Of course, with a female-led cast that boasts the likes of Coon, Lyonne and Olsen, there's set to be plenty of excited fans that can't wait to see how the three actresses come into their own in these new roles.

Most recently, Coon was confirmed as joining the cast for The White Lotus season 3, while Lyonne has more recently been in The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy and Fantasmas.

Olsen is, of course, known for her Marvel role, but has also more recently starred in HBO's Love & Death.

His Three Daughters comes to Netflix on 20th September.

