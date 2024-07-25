Sharing the image of him with his cast mates Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn on Instagram, he wrote: "Our first mission."

The second image in the carousel is of director Matt Shakman, best known for his work on Game of Thrones and WandaVision.

It's safe to say that the photo has gone down a storm on social media, with fans wasting no time in expressing their excitement for the upcoming release, which will be coming to cinemas exactly one year from today.

More like this

With the location of the image set as London, it has also quelled any growing anticipation for the cast to appear at this weekend's Comic Con. But, that being said, if there's one thing Marvel are known for providing, it's a surprise.

Could it just be red herring to stop people thinking the cast may turn up in San Diego? Quite possibly.

Final casting announcements for the new film were made previously this year when The Bear star Ebon Moss-Bachrach was confirmed as Ben Grimm, aka The Thing.

He joins Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, the Invisible Woman, and Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, the Human Torch, who is also Sue's brother.

Read more:

Ozark's Julia Garner has also been confirmed to star as Silver Surfer/Shalla-Bal, while Ralph Ineson, Paul Walter Hauser and Natasha Lyonne are all set to star, also. Could we be getting further casting news this weekend? We'll just have to wait and see.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige previously confirmed during an episode of The Official Marvel Podcast that filming for The Fantastic Four would kick off on 29th July, following Comic Con.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

In the same interview, Feige also confirmed that the film would be set in New York City during the '60s. He said: “There was another piece of art we released with Johnny Storm flying in the air making a 4 symbol and there was a cityscape in the corner of that image.

“There were a lot of smart people who noticed that that cityscape didn’t look exactly like the New York that we know, or the New York that existed in the ‘60s in our world. Those are smart observations, I’ll say.”

Fantastic Four is set for release on 25th July 2025.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.