"Therefore, I won’t be doing any more acting or making public appearances, doing any more interviews or signing any more autographs as of today. It’s been a fun ride but getting older is no fun.

"I would like to thank my manager and friend, Anders Frejdh, for helping me since 2013 - the best representative I ever had.

"I can now concentrate on spending more time with my family. My sincere gratitude to everyone out there for your love and support over the years. It has meant a lot to me. George xx"

The Australian actor was the second star to portray the iconic character of James Bond, and having only appeared in the one film, his tenure as 007 is actually the shortest among the actors who have since taken on the role.

Since his part in On Her Majesty's Secret Service, Lazenby had gone on to feature in various TV productions, films and documentaries.

More recently, Lazenby offered his nod of approval when it came to ongoing rumours over the future of the Bond franchise and who could front it next.

Since the departure of Daniel Craig, all eyes have been on the film series to see who will be able to call themselves Bond going forward.

Well, following the rumours of Aaron Taylor-Johnson potentially being the next superspy, Lazenby told TMZ that the Englishman would be able to "handle the stunts and all the ladies who love a man in a tux".

He also revealed that when he auditioned for the part back in the 1960s, he "went through a bunch of different tests and auditions" before he won the role, meaning that Taylor-Johnson may not have the part wrapped up just yet.

