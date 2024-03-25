However, Lazenby did note that he thinks Taylor-Johnson doesn't yet have the role of Bond under his belt just yet, referencing his own experience.

He revealed that “when he auditioned for the part back in the 1960s, he went through a bunch of different tests and auditions before he won the role".

On Her Majesty's Secret Service. Getty

Lazenby also commented that the ever-popular film franchise has "gone totally international now", with the Australian actor himself having fronted On Her Majesty's Secret Service in 1969.

More like this

Because of the variety of national origins of the Bond stars, Lazenby admitted that he's fine with wherever the actor happens to hail from, "as long as they do the character justice".

He also offered up some advice for the potential 007 star, saying that Taylor-Johnson should be "true to himself and reinvent the role to fit him".

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Lazenby himself is actually the Bond with the shortest tenure in the film series, cast to replace Sean Connery and then declining the possibility of return in subsequent films.

As of now, there's been no further confirmation about Taylor-Johnson's involvement in the spy movie franchise, but rumours have intensified as of late.

Read more:

In a report last week, The Sun claimed that Taylor-Johnson will formally accept the gig this week, with a source telling the publication: "Bond is Aaron’s job, should he wish to accept it. The formal offer is on the table and they are waiting to hear back.

"As far as Eon is concerned, Aaron is going to sign his contract in the coming days and they can start preparing for the big announcement."

Of course, Bond was most recently played by Daniel Craig, who debuted in Casino Royale in 2006, continuing to helm films like Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, Spectre, and No Time to Die.

Speculation over who will take over from Craig has been rife for some time now, with rumours circulating about a number of actors including Idris Elba, Daniel Kaluuya and Henry Golding, to name a few.

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.