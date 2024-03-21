A source told the publication: "Bond is Aaron's job, should he wish to accept it. The formal offer is on the table and they are waiting to hear back."

According to Variety, however, sources close to Taylor-Johnson "downplayed the report and said he has not been cast as Bond, but technically anything is possible in the future".

Following the original reports, RadioTimes.com reached out to Eon and Amazon MGM for comment but hasn't heard back.

However, when asked about Bond in a new interview with Rolling Stone UK, the actor said: "I can only really talk about the things I'm going to show and tell. So, The Fall Guy, Nosferatu, Kraven the Hunter. I'm here to promote those.

"I don't feel like I need to have a future drawn out for me. I feel like: whatever's drawn out for me, I can f***in' do better."

Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Aldara Zarraoa/Getty Images

Speculation has been rife as to who will take over from Daniel Craig as James Bond, and those rumours have only intensified since Craig's final Bond film, No Time to Die.

While rumours of Taylor-Johnson becoming the next 007 have been downplayed, it was previously reported that the actor had impressed Bond bosses in a "secret audition" back in 2022.

"Bosses at the brand were really impressed with his unique blend of acting intensity and his impressive back catalogue of action films," a source claimed to the tabloid.

Taylor-Johnson is known for his role in Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging and has gone on to appear in Avengers: Age of Ultron and Christopher Nolan's Tenet, among many other films.

As the actor previously mentioned, he has an array of films due to hit cinemas this year, with The Fall Guy set to be released on 2nd May in the UK, followed by Kraven the Hunter in August of this year.

