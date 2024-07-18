But until recently, she had never had the lead role in a film. Thelma – the directorial debut of Josh Margolin – finally addresses that, giving Squibb top billing for the first time at the age of 94.

She plays the titular character, a nonagenarian based on Margolin's own grandmother, who embarks on a revenge mission after being cheated out of $10,000 by a phone scammer targeting vulnerable pensioners.

And although it's the most prominent role of her career, Squibb says the experience of being first on the call sheet changed little about her experience on set.

More like this

"I find very little difference in it," she said in an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com. "Because... I don't know, I've just never thought about that. You know, I've always read a script, and if it was something I wanted to do, I did it.

"And I felt that with this, with Thelma. If they had asked me to come in and work for one day, I probably would have said yes to it! Because the script was so great. And, you know, I really appreciate a script like that.

"But I really don't think in terms of that – it's always the role, and if it's something I want to do or not."

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Still, Squibb was delighted to star in a film that was shining a light on matters relating to older people, something she feels has perhaps been neglected in cinema in the past.

"I found it fascinating," she explained. "I'm so thrilled that age is finally getting a good look at in Hollywood – and I think people are interested in age now.

"You read a lot of articles in magazines, books are being written about it... it's something that everybody is all at once taking an interest in. And that, to me, is fascinating. Since I am of an age anyway!"

She added that although she didn't have too many conversations with Margolin about the real Thelma, he did provide some home movies he'd made of his grandmother – "going to the supermarket or working on the computer" – which she watched before the start of production.

Ultimately, though, it was simply by reading the script that she got to know the character – and she found that Thelma was a very relatable one.

Richard Roundtree as Ben and June Squibb as Thelma in Thelma. Magnolia Pictures

"There were so many things that I related to, being in my 90s," she said. "And I think that Josh has written such an honest script.

"And he doesn't make it sad. I mean, you know, we all get older. And he does, I think, make you feel that you still have a life to live if you want to do it. I mean, you have to do it – you have to step out, put one foot in front of the other and get out there.

"But that's what I think is so beautiful about this film. And I just think that everybody is... well, we're all getting older, we're getting an older generation. So, I just feel very proud of it. I think that it's a very honest look at age."

One of the key relationships in the film is the one between Thelma and her grandson Danny, played by The White Lotus star Fred Hechinger.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, Hechinger said that starring in the "complex and emotionally mature" film was a "no brainer", and added that he thinks Hollywood could benefit from more films about the relationships we have with our grandparents.

"I think Danny and Thelma's friendship is the most and maybe only solid thing in his life, I think it's really fundamental and really inspiring," he said.

"I relate to that. And it was really special making this because I think every person that worked on this movie, our cast and our entire crew, had kind of a personal connection to the material.

"You know, there was someone that they really cared about in their life that they thought of when they were making this. And now, being able to show it around the world... it's been such an immense pleasure, because people really want to talk about these kinds of relationships.

"And I do think it's a shame that they haven't been as featured in film, and I'm really excited and honoured that we got to show it."

Read more:

As Thelma sets off on her mobility scooter to reclaim the money she has had stolen from her, the film borrows tropes from several action films – with a few knowing nods to Mission: Impossible, which June and Danny can be seen watching on their TV in an early scene.

Interestingly, Tom Cruise had to sign off on those references, but Squibb and Hechinger said they don't know if the action superstar has watched the film in full yet.

"We were told... we don't know, to be honest with you," said Squibb. "He does have it. He's got either a link or... he's got something of the film, but we have no idea if he's seen it or not."

"Same as you, I don't know if he's seen it," agreed Hechinger. "But we know that he gave us permission to use the clip that's in the movie of June and I watching Mission: Impossible on television.

"So, I remember the day on which the news arrived on set that Tom had seen the table read clip of us reading that scene, and then had read on paper, as it was scripted, that scene as well.

"So that was, like, that was a big gift – it was like Christmas!"

The cast of Thelma dress up for June Squibb's birthday on set.

Although the film is largely a feelgood one, its release is also tinged with sadness. Richard Roundtree, who plays June's friend and accomplice on her mission, Ben, sadly passed away from pancreatic cancer between shooting the film and its release, at the age of 81.

And both Squibb and Hechinger have many fond memories of their time working with him.

"He was wonderful," said Squibb. "He was very funny and he was a great guy. And it was a joy to know that we had that time with him before he died, which was devastating to all of us."

"We really miss him," added Hechinger. "And it's such an honour to share this story with him. I think his performance is so major in this movie. It's so tender and funny and filled with such depth.

"He really wanted to do the movie, and I think he really wanted to show this side of himself and portray this person."

Hechinger went on to tell a story that summed up Roundtree's presence on set.

"It was June's birthday on set in our second-to-last week of filming," he explained. "Everybody dressed up – we all put on white wigs so that when June turned around, she saw a sea of hundreds of white wigs, our whole crew and whole cast.

"And Richard wasn't even working that day, but he drove up, brought a bouquet of roses for June and had a white wig on the top of his head. He was a true gentleman, and a beautiful artist and person."

Thelma is released in UK cinemas on Friday 19th July 2024.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.