That's because director Lee Isaac Chung – who previously made the Oscar-nominated family drama Minari – made the decision to shoot the film at the height of tornado season, which came with a few more challenges that he'd bargained for.

“I think, stupidly, it came with more risk than I was expecting," he explained during an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com. "I had this great idea, let's film during tornado season, because I want good skies. That's what I said.

"And then when we're filming, we were getting shut down... maybe every three days or so, something would shut us down. And we'd be filming half days as a result of storms just coming through, destroying our sets sometimes. So that was a huge challenge."

More like this

Glenn Powell as Tyler in Twisters. WB

But he added that despite these drawbacks, there were certainly positives about shooting in such extreme conditions – even if he isn't sure he'd make the same decision again today.

"It really filled us with this feeling of what it's like to be storm chasers," he said. "All the actors, I think, really felt the texture of reality and so in some ways, it was nice that we did it. [But] I don't know if I would do it again. It was a crazy decision."

Asked if there was one scene in particular that presented a major challenge, Chung picked out the "entire ending" of the film.

Read more:

"I really tried to up to scale with everything that was happening in the ending, all of that was just logistically pretty crazy," he said.

"And then we'd have tornadoes and storms coming through while we were filming. So that would shut us down, it would destroy our sets and stuff. And yeah, I can't believe we did it, we pulled it off, that sequence."

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Twisters is released in UK cinemas on Wednesday 17th July 2024.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.