When Red is invited to study at Auradon, a light bulb goes off – and she seeks revenge and incites a coup.

As with any Disney musical, there is singing, dancing and a showcase of talent like no other, and when it came to stepping into the role – Ora received some advice from former Descendants star Dove Cameron.

Many will remember Cameron from her role as Mal, the daughter of Maleficent, in the first three films, and she helped Ora discover her true villain in preparation for the movie.

More like this

Rita Ora and Brandy. Disney/Quantrell Colbert

"I got to know Dove Cameron and China [Anne McClain], the singer exclusively told RadioTimes.com. "She [Dove] really helped me on rediscovering all the characters and figuring it out. And I just asked a lot of questions [and] I did a lot of research."

And we can certainly expect to see the pop star continue on her journey into acting, with Ora telling RadioTimes.com that channeling the Queen of Hearts allowed her to learn "a lot".

She explained: "Film is a big part of my next chapter of my career, and really tapping into that and picking roles that feel [are] really challenging for me. And so I did that!"

Read more:

As fans will get to see, Ora stars alongside a host of talents including her onscreen daughter Red, played by Kylie Cantrall, who Ora praised as a "superstar".

"Kylie was just there with me every step of the way," she said. "She was like my little sister, so we got on really well. I love her to bits. And I think you can really tell in the movie."

Cantrall echoed a similar sentiment to working with the singer on-set. Speaking to RadioTimes.com, Cantrall said: "Rita was like the sassy big sister, giving me all the boy advice. We were always spilling a little tea on our time together. She's so fun."

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Descendants: The Rise of Red debuts on Disney Plus on Friday 12th July. You can sign up to Disney Plus for £4.99 a month or £79.90 a year now.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.