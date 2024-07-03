Ahead of the release on Netflix, that pair spoke to RadioTimes.com – and revealed that deciding to come back was not a difficult decision.

"Once we read the script, it was easy," Reinhold explained during an exclusive interview. "The new writer... Will Beall, was an ex LA detective and had a really great street sense about it.

"We wanted to use the first movie as a template [and] we were hoping to achieve that kind of success with it. And we both felt really good reading the script and what we were getting into, especially that Jerry Bruckheimer was back producing it. And that gave us a comfort zone."

Eddie Murphy as Axel Foley in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. Netflix

Ashton added that he had a meeting with director Mark Molloy – who is making his feature debut – a month before production started, which reassured him he had definitely made the right choice to return.

"The first thing he said to me [was]: 'I want to bring it back to the '80s,'" he said. "And I went: 'Perfect, that's great.' And Jerry was involved and I knew Eddie was not going to do it unless the script was right. So I read the script and I said to Jerry, 'I'm in'. So I couldn't wait to go to work."

Speaking about working on the new film, Ashton said that it "felt like we never left" and continued: "We had developed our characters so well in the first one, that it was pretty easy for us to just fall right back into it."

And asked to pick out a highlight from the experience, both actors found it difficult to narrow it down.

"For me, it's just the three of us together again, the chemistry felt like we just picked up where we left off," said Reinhold. "I wanted more of it.”

"Yeah," agreed Ashton. "It was pretty much a family reunion."

