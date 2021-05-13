Marvel’s Fantastic Four release date: Cast, characters, villain and MCU links

The Fantastic Four are on their way back to cinemas and there’s reason to be optimistic that this fourth big screen incarnation of the super team will be the one that gets it right.

Advertisement

Indeed, Marvel’s first family have had a tough time making the leap to live-action, starting with an infamous ’90s attempt that almost never saw the light of day, while two more recent efforts have also provoked largely negative fan reactions.

However, this time, the Richards are in the safe hands of producer Kevin Feige, who has impressively masterminded the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe with very few missteps so far. (Read our Marvel movies in order guide to learn the best way to watch the whole lot.)

In a recent promotional clip teasing upcoming Marvel movies, Disney confirmed once again that Fantastic Four is a property in active development, although it seems like the film won’t be ready for a long time.

But never fear, true believers! We’re keeping a close eye on all things FF and have rounded up everything we know so far about the much-anticipated reboot for your convenience. Read on!

Call yourself a film buff? Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Thanks, you are now signed up to our films newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our films newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When is Marvel’s Fantastic Four release date?

Fantastic Four does not currently have a release date and Marvel Studios’ recent promotional teaser celebrating their film slate confirmed that we won’t be seeing the film for some time.

As it rattled off an exciting roll call of the projects in development, Fantastic Four came dead last on the list and was the only movie without a corresponding release date.

Confirmed to be coming sometime after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (5th May 2023), the very earliest that we can expect Fantastic Four to arrive in cinemas is mid-summer 2023.

In February 2021, Deadline Hollywood reporter Justin Kroll informed Twitter followers that Marvel Studios had only just started meeting with potential writers for the film and that it would be “a while” until it begin shooting.

All I’m gonna say is this, Marvel just started meeting with writers on FANTASTIC FOUR, there is no script and it will be awhile before this film starts shooting — Justin Kroll (@krolljvar) February 21, 2021

Fantastic Four cast

Marvel Studios are yet to reveal who the latest actors to play the Fantastic Four will be, but fans have not been shy about putting forward their suggestions for the coveted roles.

Two names that have come up repeatedly are real-life husband and wife duo John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, who have previously worked together on their horror franchise A Quiet Place.

Many fans seem very keen for them to be cast as Reed Richards and Sue Storm, also known as Mr Fantastic and The Invisible Woman, but that doesn’t look likely to happen at the time of writing.

In May 2021, Blunt told Howard Stern that she isn’t even particularly interested in superhero movies as a genre.

“That is fan-casting. No one has received a phone call,” she said. “I don’t know if superhero movies are for me. They’re not up my alley. I don’t like them. I really don’t.”

Blunt added: “It’s been exhausted. We are inundated — it’s not only all the movies, it’s the endless TV shows as well. It’s not to say that I’d never want to play one, it would just have to be something so cool and like a really cool character.”

Bad news for fans who’d hoped to see Blunt as the Invisible Woman – The Haunting of Bly Manor’s Rahul Kohli, another fan favourite to play Mr Fantastic, was one of many to voice his disappointment.

Gutted. I really thought we were gonna do this together 😔 https://t.co/zwZkZPr82t — Rahul Kohli (@RahulKohli13) May 12, 2021

We do have a better idea of what’s going on behind the camera as Jon Watts has been named director of the upcoming Fantastic Four reboot, a well-known name to Marvel fans for his work on Tom Holland’s Spider-Man trilogy.

Fantastic Four characters

Marvel Comics

If you’re a novice to the FF’s adventures, here’s your bitesize guide to the super team which effectively kicked off Marvel’s shared comic book universe back in November 1961.

Leading the team is Reed Richards, a brilliant scientist whose obsession with discovery, invention and research sometimes makes him appear cold and distant to his family. He has the superhuman ability to stretch his body into any shape.

The compassionate Sue Storm, also known as the Invisible Woman, has the power to (you guessed it) turn invisible as well as to project force fields.

The latter ability is primarily used in a defensive capacity, although it can become a dangerous weapon in some situations e.g. Sue once temporarily blinded Wolverine by placing tiny force fields around his optic nerves.

Her rebellious brother Johnny Storm takes on the codename “the Human Torch” after acquiring the ability to engulf his entire body in flames, fly, and control and absorb fire.

Completing the team is tough guy test pilot Ben Grimm, a.k.a. The Thing, who gains incredible strength and durability but is transformed into an unsightly monster with rock-like skin.

In the original comic book story, the Fantastic Four’s powers are the results of a test flight into space gone wrong, which saw their craft bombarded by cosmic rays.

Another prominent character in the Fantastic Four comics – and previous screen adaptations – is Alicia Masters, a blind sculptor who meets Ben Grimm after his transformation and falls in love with him for his warm personality.

Who is the villain in Fantastic Four?

The FF’s chief nemesis is Doctor Doom (real name: Victor Von Doom – yes, really), the monarch of a fictional European nation called Latveria, who hides a scarred face behind a mask of metal.

Doom has featured in several previous screen adaptations of the Fantastic Four comics, though it’s not yet been confirmed whether he’ll appear in Marvel’s new Fantastic Four film.

Disney have a wealth of other antagonists to choose from the FF’s rogues gallery, including Mole Man, Super Skrull, Annihilus, Galactus, Namor and Molecule Man.

Will Spider-Man appear in Marvel’s Fantastic Four?

Disney/Marvel Studios

Given that Watts is now helming both franchises and their have been many crossovers between Spider-Man and the Fantastic Four in the comic books, some fans have speculated whether the two films could be connected.

However, there’s no word yet on whether Tom Holland’s Peter Parker will appear in the Fantastic Four reboot and it’s possible that Marvel Studios won’t want to risk merging the two projects given their tenuous working relationship with Sony Pictures.

Is Marvel’s Fantastic Four linked to Fantastic Four (2015) or Fantastic Four (2005)?

Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation

That’s likely to be a firm no.

Produced by Marvel Studios and 20th Century Fox, two Fantastic Four movies were released in 2005 and 2007 starring Ioan Gruffudd as Mr. Fantastic, Jessica Alba as the Invisible Woman, Michael Chiklis as The Thing, Julian McMahon as Dr. Doom and a pre-Captain America Chris Evans as the Human Torch.

Marvel and Fox collaborated again on another screen version of the Fantastic Four in 2015, with Miles Teller as Mr. Fantastic, Kate Mara as the Invisible Woman, Jamie Bell as the Thing, Toby Kebbell as Dr. Doom and a pre-Killmonger Michael B Jordan as the Human Torch.

These adaptations are not currently linked to each other or to the new Fantastic Four movie – though with the MCU set to explore the concept of a multiverse in Watts’ Spider-Man 3 and Doctor Strange 2, it’s not totally out of the realm of possibility that these older movies could retroactively be incorporated into one shared continuity.

The major roadblock being that while the previous iterations of Spider-Man, played by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, certainly have their fans, the earlier Fantastic Four movies were never particularly popular or well-liked.

Marvel’s Fantastic Four trailer

There’s no trailer for Fantastic Four just yet as the film is still a long way away from starting production.

However, there is a peek at Marvel’s sleek new Fantastic Four logo in the studio’s recent promotional clip celebrating their upcoming slate of movies. Watch below:

Advertisement

While you’re waiting for Marvel’s Fantastic Four, check out more of our Sci-Fi and Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.