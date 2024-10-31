Kathryn Hahn (Agatha) and Debra Jo Rupp (Mrs Hart aka Sharon) were among the returning faces, alongside a slew of newcomers including Broadway legend Patti LuPone (Lilia Calderu) and Heartstopper's Joe Locke (Teen aka Billy Kaplan).

The latter is a particularly noteworthy addition to the MCU as a fan-favourite member of the Young Avengers team, and one of the most prominent LGBTQ+ figures from the pages of Marvel Comics.

It's no surprise, then, that fans are eager to know exactly when and where they'll see these characters next. Here's everything we know so far about a potential Agatha All Along season 2.

Will there be an Agatha All Along season 2?

Agatha All Along. Disney

In short, we don't know just yet. While Agatha All Along stands out as one of the more successful Marvel shows in recent memory, it may very well have been envisaged as a one-and-done miniseries.

Of course, this was the case with Schaeffer's previous MCU show WandaVision, which was a self-contained study of Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) that ultimately set the stage for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Likewise, Agatha All Along looks set to have ramifications for future projects, with major characters like Wiccan and Death (Aubrey Plaza's Rio Vidal) introduced – but it's too soon to say whether a second season of Agatha All Along is in their future.

The show's legacy will also live on in how it influences future Marvel commissioning decisions, with executive producer Brad Winderbaum telling Variety that the studio will be looking to tell more lower-budget stories after Agatha's success.

For reference, the show is estimated to have been produced for less than $40 million, which is far less than the jaw-dropping $212 million coughed up for the (vastly inferior) Secret Invasion.

When could a potential Agatha All Along season 2 be released?

Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness in Agatha All Along. Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Television/Disney Plus

If we were to get another season of Agatha All Along, it could be a long time before it appears on our screens.

Schaeffer certainly took her time to craft this spin-off, after all, with roughly three-and-a-half years separating WandaVision and Agatha All Along, so it's possible that she would take a similar break to develop any potential follow-up.

Who could star in a potential Agatha All Along season 2?

Teen (Joe Locke) and Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) in Marvel's Agatha All Along. Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel

We could hardly have a show called Agatha All Along without Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness centre stage, so we'd expect the Parks and Recreation alum to play a role in any future instalments of the show.

Alas, not everyone made it out of the first season alive, so it's unclear who could potentially join her – unless Marvel decides to indulge in resurrecting some fallen comrades (it wouldn't be the first time *cough* Loki *cough* Gamora).

For now, here's a reminder of the key players from Agatha All Along season 1.

Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness

Joe Locke as William Kaplan / Billy Maximoff

Debra Jo Rupp as Sharon Davis

Aubrey Plaza as Death / Rio Vidal

Sasheer Zamata as Jennifer Kale

Ali Ahn as Alice Wu-Gulliver

Okwui Okpokwasili as Vertigo

Patti LuPone as Lilia Calderu

Evan Peters as Ralph Bohner

What could a potential Agatha All Along season 2 be about?

This is another topic that remains open to speculation for now. No doubt fans will be pitching their ideas for Agatha and her coven once they've had a chance to process the two-part finale.

Is there an Agatha All Along season 2 trailer?

Alas, there is no more footage to share at present.

However, Marvel has recently dropped a sneak preview at its other Disney Plus shows coming down the pipeline – including Daredevil: Born Again, Ironheart and What If...? season 3.

Check it out below:

Agatha All Along is available to stream on Disney Plus.

