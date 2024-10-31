As the series progressed, we finally learned the identity of Joe Locke's Teen, discovered more about Aubrey Plaza's Rio, and, finally, heard about what happened to Agatha's son, Nicholas Scratch.

Episode 8 saw shock reveals, including the death of Agatha herself, after she refused to turn Billy over to Rio/Death and sacrificed herself instead. But, of course, that wasn't the end of Agatha, who comes back as a ghost in episode 9.

The shocks didn't stop coming in episode 9, with the series's final line setting up adventures to come.

So, as fans await any news about a potential season 2, here's everything that happened in that shock finale.

What happened to Nicholas Scratch?

Nicholas Scratch, Agatha's son, is taken by Rio, AKA Death (played by Aubrey Plaza). The beginning of episode 9 shows exactly how this happens and what it does to Agatha.

The beginning of episode 9 returns to when Agatha was pregnant. To her horror, Death appears, and Agatha begs her not to take her child.

Death says she can offer only time but, when Agatha asks how much, Death disappears. The baby is born and Agatha is amazed, saying that she didn't speak any spells or incantations – that the baby was made "from scratch".

Abel Lysenko as Nicholas Scratch in Agatha All Along. Disney Plus

She stumbles upon a coven, who invite her to join them, and she reveals her son's name – Nicholas. But, soon afterwards, we hear Agatha killing the witches, and she and her son emerge from the destruction.

More scenes show Nicholas growing up and helping Agatha to kill more witches. Asked why she kills witches, Agatha says it's to survive.

Agatha tells Nicholas about the limitations of her powers – that she can't heal him or protect him from what's coming, and that she can't predict when Death will return.

Soon enough, she comes for Nicholas when he and Agatha are asleep. He kisses his mother and then departs with her. When Agatha wakes up, she discovers her son has been taken and breaks down in tears, saying she wanted more time.

Why does Agatha kill witches?

Agatha kills witches to absorb their power.

As she mourns her son, Agatha is approached by a witch who heard her singing about the Witches' Road.

Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness in Agatha All Along. Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel/Disney Plus

Clearly ready to deceive her, Agatha agrees to take her, and says they must gather a coven. Agatha taunts the coven, asking why they can't make the gate to the Witches' Road appear and doubting their powers.

As the witches attack Agatha, she absorbs their power and then destroys them, repeating her hoax over and over again to kill more and more witches and absorb all of their power.

But, eventually, it doesn't work – because suddenly the gate does appear. And who should appear but Billy (played by Joe Locke, who was revealed in an earlier episode to be the son of Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda)?

In a hurry, he asks if it's the Road and rushes through the gate, with the rest of the coven following. But that can only mean one thing – that Billy created the Witches' Road himself.

Why did Billy create the Witches' Road?

Billy was desperate to find his brother Tommy - so inadvertently summoned the Witches' Road himself.

As Billy comes to the realisation that he created the Witches' Road using his Chaos Magic and items scattered about his childhood bedroom, Agatha comes back as a ghost to haunt him. She insists she didn't sacrifice herself for him, that instead she "took a calculated risk".

She reveals that the Road wasn't real until Billy made it real – and he realises that means he killed Alice, Lilia, Mrs Davis and more. Agatha claims he actually saved a life – and we see Jennifer Kale emerging from the ground in the town of Westview and flying away.

Agatha Harkness and Billy Maximoff in Agatha All Along. Marvel/Disney Plus

Billy returns to the gate and starts a spell to banish Agatha – but she still haunts him. When Billy desperately asks why she won't die, she admits it's because she can't face her son, admitting that Billy often reminds her of Nicholas.

Billy closes the gate to the Witches' Road, and turns it into a grave for those who have died. As the series ends, Agatha suggests that the two of them would make a good team, and tells Billy that they'll go to find his brother, Tommy.

What happened to Tommy?

We don't know exactly where Tommy is, but the final line of the season does seem to confirm that he's at least alive.

In episode 8, Death revealed that Tommy didn't find a second life as easily as Billy did – but Billy can give his brother a second life if he can locate his brother's lost soul.

Agatha helps him to locate a boy who's drowning and sends Tommy's soul into the boy.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

It seems as though this must have worked, with Agatha and Billy now on the hunt for Tommy.

While we don't know just yet if Agatha All Along will get a second season, and there's no post-credits scene, we'd definitely predict this story will be continued in the MCU, perhaps in a Young Avengers project.

Agatha All Along is available to stream on Disney Plus.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.