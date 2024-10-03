Whatever happens in subsequent instalments, fans have clearly been loving the chemistry between Hahn and Plaza in the new episode, which saw Rio sworn into the coven as a replacement Green Witch.

"A long time ago, I loved someone," Rio says at one point during the episode, adding that there was an act she regretted that she had to do because "it was my job, and it hurt them. She is my scar".

Soon afterwards, the pair share an embrace and Agatha tries to kiss Rio – a moment which has been posted about by scores of viewers on social media.

On X (formerly Twitter), one fan simply wrote: "I’m going crazy" alongside stills from the scene, while another added: "Rio touched Agatha’s upper thigh, admitted that she loves her, and then Agatha almost kissed her??? IN THE MCU???? LIKE THIS IS REAL AND CANON?"

Meanwhile, another fan listed all the things they loved about the scene, writing: "The yearning, the intimacy, the soft touches, the longing eyes, Agatha brushing Rio's hair from her face, the relief from each other's touch."

"The way Rio confessed her love in front of the coven then followed Agatha through the woods to touch her hair...Witchy lesbians can't be beat," another fan wrote.

It's safe to say that many fans will be hoping this relationship continues to develop in the remaining episodes – with five more to go before the series wraps up just in time for Halloween.

Agatha All Along continues on Disney Plus on Thursday 10th October 2024.

