And a talented ensemble has been brought together to bring the characters to life, with Aubrey Plaza, Patti LuPone and Heartstopper star Joe Locke among the big names set to join the MCU in the series.

The first two episodes have now launched on the streamer, but when can fans expect to see the remaining instalments? Read on for everything you need to know about the release schedule for Agatha All Along.

When is Agatha All Along episode 3 out on Disney Plus in the UK?

Teen (Joe Locke), Rio Vidal (Aubrey Plaza), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) and Jennifer Kale (Sasheer Zamata) in Agatha All Along. Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Television/Disney Plus

If you've already enjoyed the opening double-header and can't wait for the third instalment, then there's not too long to wait – with episodes now set to be released between now and the end of the run in late October.

This means that Agatha All Along episode 3 will arrive in the early hours on Thursday 26th September 2024.

Agatha All Along release schedule

Agatha All Along. Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Television/Disney Plus

For those looking to mark their viewing calendar, here's when you can expect each episode of the Marvel series.

Agatha All Along episode 1 – Seekest Thou the Road – Thursday 19th September 2024 at 2am BST

Agatha All Along episode 2 – Circle Sewn with Fate Unlock Thy Hidden Gate – Thursday 19th September 2024 at 2am BST

Agatha All Along episode 3 – TBC – Thursday 26th September 2024 at 2am BST

Agatha All Along episode 4 – TBC – Thursday 3rd October 2024 at 2am BST

Agatha All Along episode 5 – TBC – Thursday 10th October 2024 at 2am BST

Agatha All Along episode 6 – TBC – Thursday 17th October 2024 at 2am BST

Agatha All Along episode 7 – TBC – Thursday 24th October 2024 at 2am BST

Agatha All Along episode 8 – TBC – Thursday 31st October 2024 at 3am GMT

Agatha All Along episode 9 – TBC (series finale) – Thursday 7th November 2024 at 3am GMT

How many episodes are there in Agatha All Along?

In total the season consists of nine episodes – the same number as there was in WandaVision, to which the series is a sequel of sorts.

Recently, most MCU series – including Ms Marvel, Secret Invasion and both seasons of Loki – have only had six episodes, so this counts as one of the longer series in the franchise.

The show is expected to be followed by an upcoming show focused on Vision – previously titled Vision Quest – that is expected to arrive at some point in 2026 and will form a loose trilogy with both WandaVision and Agatha All Along.

Agatha All Along continues on Disney Plus on Thursday 26th September 2024. WandaVision is available now.

