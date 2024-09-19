The individual's name is unknown even to powerful with Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), who is both surprised and intrigued to discover a magical spell is preventing him from uttering it aloud.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, Agatha All Along creator Jac Schaeffer teased that a "reveal" will come before the season is out, but hinted that Teen's journey is just as exciting as the destination.

Read on for more from the screenwriter and the top fan theories regarding Locke's mystery Marvel role.

Who is Joe Locke playing in Agatha All Along?

Teen (Joe Locke) and Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) in Agatha All Along. Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel

Officially, Locke is playing a "goth teen" and minor magic user in Agatha All Along, who is one of the first to cross paths with a reawakened Agatha Harkness and seeks to be her familiar.

By walking the perilous Witches' Road, he hopes that not only will she be restored to her former glory, but he too will find the power that he needs to overcome his past.

Schaeffer discussed the rampant theorising about the character's true identity in an interview with RadioTimes.com.

She explained: "Something that I always say, with WandaVision and with Agatha and with the way that I like to craft narratives: it’s not about the answer to the question, it’s how we answer it.

"So my hope [is] that fans will enjoy the reveal; how we sort of unfold and unfurl, both the mystery of 'who is this character?', but also there is an abundance of [other] mysteries inside of this show.

Schaeffer added: "There’s something for everybody in the twists and turns."

Could Joe Locke be Wiccan in the MCU?

Marvel: Wiccan / Hulkling Marvel Comics

The leading fan theory at the moment is that Joe Locke is playing Billy Kaplan, aka Wiccan, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The character is one of Wanda Maximoff's twin sons, previously played by Julian Hilliard in WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Comic book fans are patiently(-ish) waiting for the character to become a hero in his own right, given that he's a founding member of the Young Avengers in the source material.

Billy is also one of Marvel's most prominent gay characters, known for his romantic relationship with a skrull prince named Teddy, who adopts the superhero moniker Hulkling.

At the time of writing, there's no certainty that Locke is playing Wiccan – a role that would presumably carry long-term obligations to MCU – so viewers would do well not to get their hopes up too high just yet.

After all, Schaeffer has surprised us before.

Is Agatha All Along's Joe Locke the next Ralph Bohner?

Evan Peters plays Ralph Bohner/Fake Pietro in WandaVision. Disney

WandaVision was widely acclaimed by critics and Marvel fans, but it did provoke some controversy with its numerous red herrings – most notably, Ralph Bohner (Evan Peters).

The American Horror Story and Dahmer actor made a surprise appearance in the 2021 miniseries, which referenced his earlier performances as Pietro Maximoff in the X-Men films by 20th Century Fox.

Some viewers thought Peters could be replacing Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the MCU's Pietro, while others thought his casting was a misdirect to disguise the introduction of nefarious comic book villain Mephisto.

As it turned out, the character was simply an innocent Westview resident – unfortunately named Ralph Bohner– who had been dragged into Wanda's delusion and had no actual relevance to the plot.

Sensing the drama that this twist caused, Schaeffer has said that she's been more "careful" not to feed inaccurate fan theories in Agatha All Along (via The Hollywood Reporter), but she could still be playing a trick with Locke's casting.

Could he be a secret baddie? An illusion? Or just another average Joe (no pun intended)? We'll just have to keep watching to find out.

Agatha All Along is available to stream on Disney Plus from Thursday 19th September. New episodes weekly.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.