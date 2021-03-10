Accessibility Links

WandaVision writer explains Mephisto and Doctor Strange absences

Jac Schaeffer reveals why some of the biggest WandaVision fan theories didn't make the cut.

WandaVision

Published:

The spell of WandaVision has been broken, with Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff leaving Westview – and its understandably wary residents – behind in the epic series finale.

It was a jam-packed episode that introduced as many new threads as it tied loose ends, with Vision and Wanda’s kids disappearing into the ether, White Vision flying off, most likely to figure out what/who he is, and Wanda studying the Darkhold.

But many of the fan theories which had been circulating about the Marvel series for months didn’t manifest, including a rumoured Doctor Strange cameo and the introduction of Marvel villain Mephisto. Luckily, WandaVision head scribe Jac Schaeffer offered some insight as to why they didn’t make it in.

In an interview with Deadline, Schaeffer revealed Mephisto was never actually considered for the series, despite the essential role he plays in bringing Wanda and Vision’s children to life in the comics.

“We didn’t think this series needed a big bad,” Schaeffer said. “I mean, the big bad is grief, you know, and that’s the story that we were telling, and then we got a bonus baddie in the form of Agatha Harkness who ended up facilitating Wanda’s therapy, so yeah, I think we feel pretty good about that.”

Benedict Cumberbatch’s Stephen Strange was also expected (by some) to appear, especially since Olsen is scheduled to co-star in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. WandaVision director Matt Shakman already revealed the WandaVision ending was originally very different, but scheduling changes caused by the pandemic meant a reshuffle of ideas.

Schaeffer seemed to echo this sentiment when addressing the lack of a Doctor Strange cameo. She explained: “I heart Doctor Strange just like anybody. Yeah, it’s one of those things, that’s how the chips fell, that’s how the cookie crumbled, is what I will say, but I look forward to seeing him on screen with Wanda in Doctor Strange 2.”

WandaVision is available to watch on Disney Plus in full.

