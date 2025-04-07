That's right, Mark Gatiss has joined Marvel's '60s-set space adventure. As noted by IGN, he plays the host of The Ted Gilbert Show, a talk show clearly modelled after popular variety shows of the era, and can be heard recounting the Fantastic Four's journey thus far.

Gatiss is no stranger to the world of space-bending sci-fi, both in front of and behind the camera.

He has been heavily involved with Doctor Who since the '90s, having written books, episodes and audio adventures for the franchise, as well as appearing as four different characters – Professor Lazarus, Danny Boy, Gantok and most recently The Captain.

Mark Gatiss in Doctor Who. BBC

Gatiss will be joining Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as the titular team – Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm and Ben Grimm/The Thing.

As with the trailer released earlier in the year, the new footage didn't show Reed Richards using his stretching powers or a full Galactus reveal, but it did give us shots of Julia Garner's Silver Surfer in action.

It also confirmed that Sue Storm is pregnant, and teased the dangers the foursome – and New York – will face at the hand of Galactus.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is coming to cinemas on 25th July 2025.

Ad

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.