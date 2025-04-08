In one image, which you can find above, she has what looks like a shocked, somewhat anxious expression etched on her face... what could she be looking at?

You can also take a look at the various other pictures in the gallery below, which also includes looks at the episode's guest cast including Max Parker as a character called Manny, Evelyn Miller as Sasha, Caleb Hughes as Scoley, and Nadine Higgin as Shago.

But it's the Mrs Flood image that will inevitably cause most discussion among fans – as they continue to unravel the mysteries behind the identity of the enigmatic character who was first seen in 2023 Christmas special The Church on Ruby Road and has made numerous appearances since.

Dobson previously confirmed to RadioTimes.com that the upcoming season will reveal "who [Flood] is and what she's about", while showrunner Russell T Davies has promised that she is set to appear in every instalment of the run.

Speaking at the launch of the new season, he confirmed that the character will be "popping up every week" ahead of the finale reveal – comparing her presence to the recurring character played last season by Susan Twist.

"Last year, we had Susan Triad popping up every week, but she had no idea who she was," Davies said.

"This is the complete opposite – this is someone who clearly knows very much [who she is]... she kind of unveiled herself at the end of the last series, standing on a rooftop, with a parasol, in a white fur coat, in the snow, saying 'I'm going to bring absolute terror!' – so the gloves are off, really!"

There have already been lots of theories put forward about just who Mrs Flood might really be, and Dobson did previously reveal that "some of them have been really close to the truth".

In our spoiler-free preview of the first episode, we said that it was a "shaky start" to the season, calling it "a fun concept that could have been executed better" but praising Varada Sethu's performance.

Doctor Who season 15 begins on 12th April 2025, coming to BBC iPlayer at 8am and airing at 6:50pm on BBC One.

