If you're excited to meet her, you'd better mark 6:50pm on Saturday 12th April in your diary, as that's when Doctor Who season 15's The Robot Revolution will get its BBC One debut.

Of course, it will already be available on iPlayer by then, with new episodes arriving online on Saturdays at 8am UK time.

The story of this particular chapter involves Belinda being taken in by a society of robots, which orbits a star named after her as a present from an ex-partner – a nice idea, with unintended and dangerous side effects.

"They really think she's their queen," explained screenwriter Russell T Davies (via Doctor Who Magazine), "which is so mad, you have to make the robots mad, too! And the maddest thing of all is the AI Generator, who wants to marry her! Poor Belinda."

On the episode's timely elements, he continued: "We're all discussing AI, whether it works, how it might help or harm us. This is a moment for Doctor Who to reflect that."

Ncuti Gatwa and Varada Sethu in the TARDIS from season 15 of Doctor Who. BBC Studios, James Pardon

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Radio Times magazine, Sethu explained that Belinda won't look up to the Doctor with quite the same reverence as his former, younger companion, Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson).

"We really are equals in the way that we interact with each other," she said. "Russell wanted someone who can push back and not be in awe of this all-powerful being.

"[Belinda is] the main character of her own story. This mad man has just come crashing into her life, and now she can't go home to her main plot.”

Doctor Who season 15 begins on 12th April 2025, coming to BBC iPlayer at 8am and airing at 6:50pm on BBC One.

