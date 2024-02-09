This would have suggested that Chiklis was either returning for 2025's Fantastic Four or, more likely, this year's Deadpool 3, which is rumoured to feature cameos from a number of 20th Century Fox-produced Marvel movies.

However, Chiklis has now taken to Instagram to dispel rumours of his return, posting the image and saying: "FYI folks… This is a FAKE. Sorry to disappoint.

"So many people have asked about it, I feel it’s necessary to clear this up. I do know who they’re casting though."

Michael Chiklis, Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba and Chris Evans in Fantastic Four. 20th Century Fox

Chiklis went on to praise the new actor taking on the role, saying: "Not my place to tell but I will say this. I’m a fan of his work and I wish him luck and success with it. #fantasticfour #thething."

At this point, actors who have been linked with the role of The Thing in the 2025 reboot include The Bear's Ebon Moss-Bachrach, as well as Daveed Diggs, Alan Ritchson and John Cena.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, the film's director Matt Shakman previously said of choosing the cast: "Those characters are beloved by me, and by so many, and to try to get them right and to also have the chemistry right among all four of them – they are Marvel's first family.

"There are families in Marvel that come together, the Avengers come together and they're a family you find along the way, but the Fantastic Four are a true family and we have to make sure they feel that way, and so chiefly it's chemistry and it's believing those actors and the magic of it. Just trying to find the people that fit those characters the best."

Fantastic Four is currently due to be released in cinemas on Friday 2nd May 2025.

