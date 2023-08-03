As someone who now writes about Doctor Who for a living, you can see how that went. Within a few minutes of seeing Smith's Doctor, he'd won me me over - something he's proven pretty skilled at.

For whatever reason, there are certain people who have always been sceptical of Smith, yet he's proven himself in every single role he's taken on - and what roles they've been.

From the Doctor to Prince Philip in The Crown to Jack in Last Night in Soho to Daemon Targaryen in House of the Dragon, he's given us varied, nuanced and scene-stealing performances.

Even in Marvel's Morbius, which viewers and critics alike agreed was a blood-sucking bust, Smith, who played Milo, Jared Leto's vampire brother, was the most interesting part, providing some deeply-needed charm and humour.

After his role in Morbius, some are wary of the idea of sending Smith back into the MCU, especially as such a beloved character as Reed. But his CV proves he's the right person for the job.

It goes without saying that absolutely nothing has been confirmed, with many of us just running with the rumour. Smith's reps have given a firm "no comment" to outlets reporting the rumours which, really, could mean anything. But let's dream for a moment.

Smith's no stranger to playing a genius with masterful knowledge of engineering, chemistry and physics, and playing up the charisma while doing it - just look at the Eleventh Doctor. He brings heart to every role he plays, something essential for Reed and, at a time when the MCU isn't exactly winning over fans, they need someone with a history of doing just that.

Some fans will certainly be hoping for the return of John Krasinski as Reed after his cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. But, while it was a fun homage to the viewers who fan-cast him in the role, I don't see it going beyond that.

Neither, seemingly, does Krasinksi, who previously told The Wrap that there have been no further discussions about him returning to the role.

John Krasinski as Mister Fantastic. Disney/Marvel Studios

Casting for Fantastic Four, currently scheduled for release in 2025, is going to be another moment in which the MCU is scrutinised - and, really, they can't afford to mess it up. The film will live or die on the strength of its cast - and the chemistry between them.

Right now, at least, Marvel need a hit on their hands, and if they get this right, they might just manage it. After all, it's not exactly been an easy road to live-action for Marvel's first family, with none of the efforts so far exactly proving spell-binding (let's not even talk about the '90s).

No one has been confirmed just yet, but rumours have been flying about left, right and centre, with some speculating that Vanessa Kirby (an actress who already has an excellent on-screen rapport with Smith thanks to their roles in The Crown) could be a front-runner for Sue Storm.

Other actors rumoured for Reed have included Penn Badgley, Adam Driver and Dev Patel. All of them are spectacular actors but, for me, none of them have the heart of Reed in the same way that Smith does.

And, quite frankly, doesn't Smith deserve a fantastic Marvel redemption?

