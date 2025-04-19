What is the Pantheon in Doctor Who? All of the gods explained
The Pantheon has returned!
Warning: Spoilers ahead for Doctor Who episode Lux.
The Pantheon of Gods has returned in Doctor Who's newest episode in an unexpected way - with a menacing cartoon character.
Mr Ring-a-Ding, the animated character voiced by Alan Cumming, reveals himself to be Lux Imperator, the god of light and one of the Pantheon, and attempts to steal light from the Doctor's (Ncuti Gatwa) remaining bigeneration energy.
Thankfully, the Doctor and Belinda (Varada Sethu) manage to defeat Lux with the help of Reginald Pye (Linus Roache) - but we have a feeling that's not the last we'll see of the Pantheon.
Here's everything you need to know about them!
What is the Pantheon in Doctor Who?
The Pantheon is a group of gods/transcendental beings who have made it their mission to alter reality and cause chaos.
It consists of:
- Lux
- The Celestial Toymaker
- Maestro
- Sutekh
- The Mara
- The Trickster
- Reprobate
- Malice, Mischief and Misery
- Gods of Skin and Shame and Secrets
- Incensor
- Dread and Doubt
Read on for more information about the gods we've seen so far.
Lux
Lux Imperator (voiced by Alan Cumming) is the god of light, and disguised himself as cartoon character Mr Ring-a-Ding.
The Doctor and Belinda defeated him by drowning him in light and making him invisible and intangible.
The Celestial Toymaker
The Toymaker (played by Michael Gough in the show's classic era and then by Neil Patrick Harris) is a celestial being known for his games and traps, and using people as his playthings.
The Fourteenth and Fifteenth Doctors (David Tennant and Gatwa) defeated the Toymaker in The Giggle by challenging the Toymaker to - and winning - a simple game of catch.
Maestro
Played by Jinkx Monsoon, Maestro is the god of music and has control over all melodies in the universe.
The Doctor and Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) defeated Maestro in The Devil's Chord with the help of the Beatles, who completed the one chord that can trap the god inside their piano.
Sutekh
Sutekh is a powerful Osiran and the god of death, first appearing in Doctor Who in 1975 and returning in The Legend of Ruby Sunday (with voice actor Gabriel Woolf reprising his role).
The Doctor defeated Sutekh, AKA the One Who Waits, in Empire of Death by dragging him through the time vortex and undoing all of the deaths he'd caused.
The Trickster
The Trickster is the main antagonist in Doctor Who spin-off The Sarah Jane Adventures.
While his origins are not entirely known, we do know he's immortal (much like Sutekh) and part of the 'Pantheon of Discord', a group of god-like figures who were banished from the known universe.
The Trickster, also known as the god of traps, makes bargains to change history, feeding on the inevitable chaos that ensues.
The Mara
The Mara, previously seen in classic serials Kinda and Snakedance, is the god of beasts.
