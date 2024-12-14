But the public had the final say, with Chris and Dianne coming out on top.

Reacting to their win, Chris said: "It's astonishing, I don't know what to say. I honestly thought I could go out on the first week, and I know no one goes out on the first week, but I honestly thought I could.

"But we just lasted and lasted."

He went on to praise Dianne, saying that she "deserves this so much".

"This is for her, and this is for everyone else out there who's been told they can't do something."

Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell. BBC/Guy Levy

"Chris says that this is for me, but this is not for me," said Dianne. "This is me and you, Chris... together. This is for both of us. We worked together, and we did it!"

Chris follows in the footsteps of former Coronation Street star Ellie Leach, who clinched the title last year with her partner Vito. Other past winners include Rose Ayling-Ellis, Ore Oduba, Alesha Dixon and Jill Halfpenny.

Read more:

This year saw another medley of stars from the worlds of entertainment and sport take part in the dance competition's 22nd season, including Jamie Borthwick, Toyah Willcox, Montell Douglas and Paul Merson.

As ever, they were all on a mission to impress judges Horwood, Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke and Motsi Mabuse, as well as vying for the public vote.

"This series has been full of joy, it’s been emotional at times," said co-host Tess Daly. "But most of all the dancing has been phenomenal.

"I have really loved getting to know the celebrities and love that they've brought their personalities to the dances."

Head judge Ballas added: "The whole series of Strictly 2024 has been utterly remarkable. It's been an honour to have a front row seat to the best show on television.

"The cast have been truly wonderful and the dancing has been off the chart. I’ve loved being with my fellow judges and getting involved in the fun. It's been a blast."

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.