We were also shown some footage from their training sessions this week, revealing that judge Craig had been on hand to offer some special tips and tricks.

But despite Craig’s involvement, when it was time for the scores, he was the most critical of their routine out of all the judges.

While Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas all awarded the pair perfect tens for their routine, Craig gave the duo an 8.

Strictly fans were left up in arms by the comparatively low score, with one writing on X, which was recently re-branded as X: “Craig giving Chris an 8 after he taught him and gave him pointers on his dance has to be the most idiotic thing I’ve ever witnessed."

Another fan added: "We ride at dawn to protest Craig's low mark for Chris McCousland? I am sure Craig gave Pete Wicks an 8 at some point."

Claiming that the pair shouldn't have been awarded less than a 9, the fan continued: "Is he saying that superb dance by Chris and Dianne is that same level. That was a 9 at the lowest. SMH."

Other fans were quick to point out that Craig's score also appeared to be at odds with his positive feedback for the pair following their performance.

“Well, you did take the notes so thank you for that. I really enjoyed working with you both," Craig told them after the routine.

"The transitions were a lot smoother which was lovely to see," he continued.

"Also that hip action was fantastic, I loved it. It was full of showbiz, pizzazz, congratulations."

