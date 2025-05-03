“I think I’m in shock. Like PTSD. Because what happened last year was not normal” – Ruby

Storyline

Ruby, now 20, is adjusting to life after her Tardis travels. She agrees to talk on a podcast with Conrad Clark, who encountered the Doctor as a child and has been obsessed ever since. He and Ruby start dating, but when they go away for a country break, it transpires that he has been deceiving her. Conrad is the figurehead of Think Tank, an organisation intent on exposing what they see as the lies perpetuated by UNIT about the alien threat to our planet. Kate is tested to the limit and unleashes the monstrous Shreek on him.

First UK broadcast

Saturday 3 May 2025

Cast

The Doctor – Ncuti Gatwa

Ruby Sunday – Millie Gibson

Belinda Chandra – Varada Sethu

Kate Lethbridge-Stewart – Jemma Redgrave

Conrad Clark – Jonah Hauer-King

Carla Sunday – Michelle Greenidge

Cherry Sunday – Angela Wynter

Shirley Anne-Bingham – Ruth Madeley

Louise Miller – Faye McKeever

Col Christofer Ibrahim – Alexander Devrient

Moira Clark – Kirsty Hoiles

Young Conrad – Benjamin Chivers

Jordan Lang – Kareem Alexander

Elsa – Madison Stock

Sparky – Paddy Stafford

Jack – Blake Anderson

Michelle – Aoife Gaston

Alfie – Paul Jerricho

Derek – Michael Woodford

Audrey – Tina Gray

Trinity Wells – Lachele Carl

The Shreek – Gethin Alderman

The Vlinx – Aidan Cook

Voice of the Vlinx – Nicholas Briggs

Mrs Flood – Anita Dobson

Influencers – Selorm Adonu, Calypso Cragg, James Craven

As themselves: Reeta Chakrabarti, Alex Jones, Joel Dommett

Crew

Writers – Russell T Davies

Director – Peter Hoar

Music – Murray Gold

Producer – Chris May

Series producer – Vicky Delow

Executive producers – Russell T Davies, Julie Gardner, Jane Tranter, Joel Collins, Phil Collinson

RT review by Patrick Mulkern

Activism can often be characterised by self-righteousness and delusion – whether we sympathise with a cause or not – and Pete McTighe’s script captures that edge tartly. Fans and regular viewers know the fiction of Doctor Who to be completely true. UNIT has been thwarting alien invasions almost yearly since the 1960s. That is true, isn’t it? So we reject and loathe Conrad Clark and his Think Tank, who are clearly wrong. They are, aren’t they?

Lucky Day is another diverting spin on this season’s theme of: what is reality? What is fiction? What in fiction is reality? One thing’s for sure: no one messes with Kate Lethbridge-Stewart. Only a fool traduces her organisation and insults her Brigadier father’s legacy. It’s another strong performance from Jemma Redgrave, who’s become a series stalwart since her 2012 debut opposite Matt Smith.

Millie Gibson demonstrates once again, as in last year’s 73 Yards, that she can hold focus in a story as the companion alone. While Jonah Hauer-King is also excellent as the duplicitous Conrad Clark – he can play wet and adoring podcaster just as convincingly as the deluded, hostile activist. “It has been a chore getting to know you.” He’s vile.

Some of Ruby and Conrad’s stumbling courtship conversations don’t quite land, and the Shreek, while well realised, joins the swollen ranks of forgettable monster of the week. But as a holding-pattern episode, presumably shot while Ncuti Gatwa was elsewhere, Lucky Day keeps the season’s momentum ticking along, and the young Conrad’s sighting of the Tardis and subsequent obsession recall Elton Pope (Marc Warren) in another Doctor-lite episode, Love & Monsters.

What’s especially rewarding is that when we do see the Doctor, as he materialises his Tardis around Conrad, Gatwa glows with charisma and righteousness (here fighting “cowards who weaponise lies”), while we can only despise Conrad’s unshifting smugness. Surely, we’ve not seen the last of this nasty piece of work.

Read more:

Ad

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.