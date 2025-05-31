The BBC One sci-fi series wrapped up its latest run on Saturday (31st May 2025) with Ncuti Gatwa departing his role as the Fifteenth Doctor, as the character underwent his latest regeneration.

However, the Fifteenth Doctor was not alone as he was supported through his final task by none other than one of Gatwa's predecessors, Jodie Whittaker, in a cameo as the Thirteenth Doctor.

As Fifteen set off in the TARDIS to save Poppy after she vanished in the post-Wish World reality, Thirteen popped up to offer some advice – initially to try to talk him out of it.

Jodie Whittaker as the Doctor and Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

"I've been popped out, like popped out of my timeline, because there's a great big time schism on its way, caused by you," Thirteen explained. "If you rupture the Time Vortex, you could damage the whole of creation."

However, Thirteen knew it was never going to work and ended up helping Fifteen in his plan.

There was even a lovely moment where Gatwa's Time Lord said to Whittaker's: "I love you, Doctor."

"I should say that to Yaz," Thirteen realised.

"You never do," Fifteen replied. "But she knows."

Doctor Who Jodie Whittaker and Mandip Gill. BBC Studios/James Pardon

Whittaker's last full appearance in Doctor Who was in 2022's The Power of the Doctor, which saw her heroine regenerate into the Fourteenth Doctor, portrayed by Tenth Doctor actor David Tennant, who reprised the role of the lead character for a further three specials for the show's 60th anniversary.

At the end of that short run, the Fourteenth Doctor 'bi-generated', allowing the Fifteenth Doctor to spring forth, but left the previous iteration still alive and well.

Following this, Gatwa starred in two seasons and two Christmas specials as the Doctor, accompanied from his first run by Millie Gibson as companion Ruby Sunday and Varada Sethu as second season companion Belinda Chandra.

Read more:

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer in the UK and on Disney+ outside of the UK.

Add Doctor Who to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Dive into our Doctor Who story guide: reviews of every episode since 1963, plus cast & crew listings, production trivia, and exclusive material from the Radio Times archive.

Ad

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.