Thorne passed away in 2019, leading fans to wonder just where this dialogue had come from. Now, as was spotted by some, it has been confirmed that the dialogue was taken directly from Big Finish audio drama Gallifrey: Intervention Earth.

That audio drama, released in 2015, marked the last acting role by Thorne on audio or screen before his death, and saw him star alongside Juliet Landau as Romana III, Sophie Aldred as Ace, Seán Carlsen as Narvin and Miles Richardson as Braxiatel.

Omega first appeared in 1972 serial The Three Doctors, while he later returned on screen for 1983's Arc of Infinity, then played by Ian Collier.

Read more:

We don't yet know for certain whether the character will make a physical appearance in the season 15 finale, The Reality War, or who will play the character if he does.

The synopsis for The Reality War says: "Battle rages across the skies as the Unholy Trinity unleash their deadly ambition. The Doctor, Belinda and Ruby have to risk everything in their quest to save one innocent life."

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The episode will not only be airing on BBC One, without an early iPlayer release as has been customary for this season, but it will also be getting cinema screenings at the same time, alongside Wish World.

Doctor Who continues on Saturday 31st May 2025 on BBC One and on BBC iPlayer at 6:50pm in the UK. The series is available on Disney+ outside of the UK.

Dive into our Doctor Who story guide: reviews of every episode since 1963, plus cast & crew listings, production trivia, and exclusive material from the Radio Times archive.

Ad

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.