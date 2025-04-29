A full list of cinemas is set to be announced, with tickets going on sale on 1st May.

Natasha Spence, Events Director at BBC Studios, said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with CinemaLive once again and give Doctor Who fans across the UK and Ireland the opportunity to watch their favourite show together.

"This finale promises to be an amazing ride for Whovians, and we’re excited to share the Doctor and Belinda’s latest adventures with them on the big screen.”

John Travers, Head of Acquisitions & Distribution for CinemaLive, said: “Following the success of last year's midnight cinema event, we're excited to be working with BBC Studios to ensure that this time round Doctor Who fans of all ages are able to share in the epic experience of watching the two-part season finale on the big screen."

This season, episodes of Doctor Who have been dropping on iPlayer at 8am before airing on BBC One later that same day. It's been speculated that the finale episode will not have an early release - but this is yet to be confirmed.

Anita Dobson as Mrs Flood in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/Lara Cornell

Details about the finale two-parter are currently thin on the ground but we do know that the Doctor will face a power that threatens reality itself. Plus, we're expecting to finally discover the identity of the mysterious Mrs Flood (Anita Dobson).

Wish World and The Reality War are both written by Russell T Davies and directed by Alex Sanjiv Pillai.

So far, this season has followed the Doctor as he attempts to get companion Belinda Chandra (Varada Sethu) home, with an unknown force stopping the pair of them from getting back to Earth on 24th May 2025.

The announcement follows in the footsteps of Doctor Who's last big screen outing, which saw 2024's finale two-parter screened in cinemas across the UK, with the Doctor coming face-to-face with an old enemy in the form of Sutekh.

Will he face another familiar foe or will a new enemy arise this time? Only time will tell.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on 1st May. For more information, visit doctorwho.tv.

Doctor Who continues next Saturday (3rd May) on BBC One, with new episodes available from 8am on Saturdays on BBC iPlayer in the UK. The series is available on Disney+ outside of the UK.

Dive into our Doctor Who story guide: reviews of every episode since 1963, plus cast & crew listings, production trivia, and exclusive material from the Radio Times archive.

