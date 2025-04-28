Not only was the episode set far in the future from the previous instalment on the same planet, but it also featured the return of the villain, a creature only known as the Midnight Entity.

Now, speaking on Doctor Who: Unleashed, Gatwa has revealed his reaction to the monster's return, and has revealed how it has changed since it first appeared in Midnight.

"To me, this is the scariest monster that I’ve faced so far," Gatwa said. "I just think the way that Russell wrote it was terrifying.

"Really beautifully descriptive but just an implication, it’s your complete own interpretation as to what this monster actually is. Gosh, just reading it put shivers down your spine."

Lesley Sharp and David Tennant in Doctor Who. BBC

Gatwa continued: "The monster has grown, the monster has learned, the monster has been waiting for a chance to get out and cause trouble, so I loved that it was a bit of a continuation from Midnight."

Meanwhile, The Well's director Amanda Brotchie also opened up on the monster's return, confirming that it is definitely the same creature we saw previously, but that it has now "sort of morphed".

Read more:

She continued: "It’s behaving slightly differently, it messes with you, it plays games."

The Well saw Gatwa's Doctor and Varada Sethu's Belinda arrive on a desolate planet and enter a mining colony that had been left empty, with everyone having been killed – except for one mysterious inhabitant Allis, played by Rose Ayling-Ellis.

Next week's episode, Lucky Day, will feature the return of Millie Gibson's Ruby Sunday, who has to team up with UNIT to save her new boyfriend from the terrifying Shreek.

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Doctor Who season 15 continues on 3rd April 2025, coming to BBC iPlayer at 8am and airing at 7:10pm on BBC One.

Dive into our Doctor Who story guide: reviews of every episode since 1963, plus cast & crew listings, production trivia, and exclusive material from the Radio Times archive.

Ad

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.