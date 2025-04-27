The Well aired on BBC One at 6.50pm on Saturday 26th April and received an overnight rating of 1.9 million viewers.

That’s a huge bump from last week’s episode Lux, which drew only 1.58 million viewers, marking the lowest overnight viewership ratings in the show's history.

In total, The Well was only the fourth most-watched programme of the day, behind ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent and The 1% Club, and the second most-watched on BBC One.

Of course, it’s worth noting that these figures don’t take into account anyone who watched the episode on demand on BBC iPlayer, where it landed at 8am on Saturday, prior to its BBC One broadcast.

The consolidated ratings, which include iPlayer, devices and catch-up, will be unveiled at a later date.

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The new episode, which Russell T Davies previously hailed as the most scary episode of this season, launched Ncuti Gatwa and Varada Sethu back onto our screens, as well as introducing fans to a handful of new guest stars including Rose Ayling-Ellis and Christopher Chung.

The instalment also offered viewers the most intriguing Mrs Flood cameo yet, bringing fans one step closer to finding out her identity.

Doctor Who season 15 continues on 3rd May 2025, coming to BBC iPlayer at 8am and airing at 7:20pm on BBC One.

Dive into our Doctor Who story guide: reviews of every episode since 1963, plus cast & crew listings, production trivia, and exclusive material from the Radio Times archive.

Ad

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.