There are also rumours that the episode could be the "very unexpected sequel" that showrunner Russell T Davies has been teasing – but that is yet to be confirmed.

But who else stars in the episode and who do they all play? Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Doctor Who: The Well.

Who's in the cast of Doctor Who: The Well? Full list of characters in season 15 episode 3

The main cast for Doctor Who: The Well is as follows. Scroll on to find out more about the characters, plus where you may have seen the actors previously.

Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor

Varada Sethu as Belinda Chandra

Rose Ayling-Ellis as Aliss Fenly

Caoilfhionn Dunne as Shaya Costallion

Christopher Chung as Cassio Palin-Paleen

Bethany Antonia as Mo Gilliben

Annabel Brook as Hanno Yeft

Luke Rhodri as Callo Rence

Gaz Choudhry as Kai Sabba

Gary Pillai as Albie Bethick

Frankie Lipman as Sal Van Hyten

Jermaine Dominique as Ulric Dazen

Anita Dobson as Mrs Flood

Amy Tyger as Val Vivo

Ncuti Gatwa plays The Doctor

Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

Who is the Doctor? The Doctor is a time traveller from Gallifrey, and the last of the Time Lords. He travels in space and time in the TARDIS. This version of the character is known as the Fifteenth Doctor, although we know there have been a number of additional incarnations.

Where have I seen Ncuti Gatwa before? Beyond his role as the Doctor, Gatwa is best known for his role as Eric Effiong in Sex Education, as well as for starring in Barbie and Masters of the Air.

Varada Sethu plays Belinda Chandra

Varada Sethu as Belinda Chandra in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

Who is Belinda Chandra? Belinda is a nurse from London who, in The Robot Revolution, was kidnapped by robots and flown into the stars on their rocket.

At the end of the episode she told the Doctor to take her home in the TARDIS, but he found himself unable to get back to that particular date, time and location. We don't yet know why this is the case, but ever since then they have been trying to get back.

Where have I seen Varada Sethu before? Sethu is no stranger for Doctor Who, having played Mundy Flynn in last season's episode 3, Boom. She is also known for her roles in series such as Andor, Strike Back, Doctor Foster, Hard Sun and Annika, as well as films including Now You See Me 2, Jurassic World: Dominion and I Came By.

Rose Ayling-Ellis plays Aliss Fenly

Rose Ayling-Ellis as Aliss Fenister in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

Who is Aliss Fenly? Ayling-Ellis has described Aliss as a "determined mother, desperate to find her daughter", who is "raw and real" and "motional, scared, holding it together – but barely".

Where have I seen Rose Ayling-Ellis before? Ayling-Ellis is best-known for playing Frankie in EastEnders and for winning Strictly Come Dancing in 2021. She has also appeared in Murder, They Hope, Ludwig and Reunion.

Caoilfhionn Dunne plays Shaya Costallion

Caoilfhionn Dunne as Shaya Troop Leader and Christopher Chung as Cassio Palin-Paleen Trooper 1 in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

Who is Shaya Costallion? Dunne has described Shaya as "very professional, almost to her detriment, but a good person under all of that". She is the leader of her troop.

Where have I seen Caoilfhionn Dunne before? Dunne has had roles in series including Love/Hate, The Bisexual, Ghosts, Chernobyl, Britannia, Industry and A Thousand Blows.

Christopher Chung plays Cassio Palin-Paleen

Christopher Chung as Cassio in Doctor Who season 15. James Pardon, BBC

Who is Cassio Palin-Paleen? Cassio is a trooper who, according to Chung, "follows the rules and does things by the book", and feels challenged by the Doctor.

Where have I seen Christopher Chung before? Chung is best known for playing Roddy Ho in Slow Horses, while he has also had roles in Waterloo Road and the film Blitz.

Bethany Antonia as Mo Gilliben

Bethany Antonia as Mo Trooper 3 (left) with Varada Sethu as Belinda Chandra in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

Who is Mo Gilliben? Mo is one of the troopers.

Where have I seen Bethany Antonia before? Antonia has had roles in series including Get Even, Stay Close, Nolly and House of the Dragon.

Anita Dobson plays Mrs Flood

Anita Dobson as Mrs Flood in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/Lara Cornell

Who is Mrs Flood? Mrs Flood is a mysterious figure, who previously posed as the next-door neighbour of the Doctor's former companion, Ruby Sunday, and recently was seen posing as the neighbour of Belinda Chandra.

She has a habit of speaking directly to the camera, and has made many threatening assertions towards the Doctor, although he is yet to become aware of her.

Speaking with RadioTimes.com, showrunner Russell T Davies confirmed she is a "villain", and that she will be "popping up every week" – however, we don't expect her true identity to be unveiled until later in the season.

Where have I seen Anita Dobson before? Dobson is best-known for playing Angie Watts in EastEnders, while she has also appeared in series including Casualty, Call the Midwife, Dodger and Inside No 9, and took part in Strictly Come Dancing in 2011.

Doctor Who season 15 continues on 26th April 2025, coming to BBC iPlayer at 8am and airing at 7:20pm on BBC One.

