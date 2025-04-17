Ghosts wrapped up a little over a year ago, on Christmas Day 2023, but hopes for a revival have persisted, with the Daily Star (via Chortle) claiming in January of this year that a feature film would start shooting "within months".

Alas, that report has been debunked by the passage of time and by producer Alison Carpenter, who told us in January that she would "love nothing more than to return to Button House and the Ghosts, but nothing is confirmed at the moment".

In a new update, Howick recalled: "We all read that article. We shared the article around and actually had a good laugh.

"We get together at least once a month and discuss future projects. And, you know, a Ghosts film was certainly something that we've talked about in the past, so we'll have to see. That’s all I can say."

Quizzed by RadioTimes.com on the endless possibilities of such a project, Howick said that one "obvious" step would be to increase the scale of the story enough to befit a cinema screen.

He explained: "If there was a film happening, then that would certainly be the case. We would have to consider different levels of production value and everything else.

"That would be obvious. That's what happened even with The Simpsons and all the [other] film versions of sitcoms. But yeah, we'd have to come up with a story first!"

So, while dreams of a Ghosts film are by no means dashed, fans certainly shouldn't expect to see one in the near future, as it remains only a vague, potential concept in the minds of the show's creators.

That said, Howick added: "We miss Ghosts massively. The thing about Ghosts is that we filmed it between January and March, because it was the time of the year where we could get the house before it had to be restored [for] all the events that they have there.

"But what strikes me now, when we're not doing it anymore, was that it was such a lovely time to film because it was such a bleak time of the year. And to be spending that time with your friends and having the most fun was an absolute boon."

