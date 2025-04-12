Airing tomorrow night, Howick will be going up against model Ellie Goldstein, broadcaster Gloria Hunniford and stand-up comedian Jamali Maddix, with the group taking on the traditional Signature, Technical and Showstopper challenges.

In addition to having friends and family who have gone through cancer in the past, Howick described having a "scare" himself two years ago that was another influencing factor in signing up for the programme.

"I was just having a routine checkup," he recalled in an interview with RadioTimes.com. "I had a mole removed and I was having a post-operation checkup, and my dermatologist noticed a sort of small blemish as I was leaving.

"[They] took a closer look and said, 'We need to get that out next week – it's so small [that] we could do a biopsy, but we should just really get it out, because I know what that is.'

"It was thankfully a very early stage of skin cancer," continued Howick, "and it was actually very frightening."

The news came as a total shock to the comedy star, having never been especially irresponsible with his sun intake, but he has since been even more cautious when stepping out on bright days or holidaying anywhere hot.

(L-R) Jim Howick, Ellie Goldstein, Gloria Hunniford and Jamali Maddix star in The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer. Channel 4/Mark Bourdillon

"I walk my dogs every morning [and] I'm very conscious now, if it's a sunny day, to apply 50-plus sunscreen and remain like Morticia Addams for the rest of my days," he joked.

Howick added: "I was more than happy to get involved. I'm a big fan of the show, obviously, and it felt like it was something I couldn't say no to."

Across its history, Stand Up to Cancer has raised approximately £113 million in total, which has gone towards funding 73 clinical trials and research projects, involving more than 130,000 patients so far.

You can find out how Howick and co-stars Goldstein, Hunniford and Maddix fare when The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer concludes on Sunday night.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer continues on Channel 4 at 7:40pm on Sunday 13th April 2025. Donate to Stand Up to Cancer here.

