Nowhere Boys's Tamala Shelton will be starring as Kate and Book of Mormon's Rowan Witt will be Season, the couple at the centre of the series who inherit a countryside mansion, much like Charlotte Ritchie and Kiell Smith-Bynoe in the original show.

Other cast members include Mandy McElhinney as Irish potato famine survivor, mother of 13 and publican Eileen, Brent Hill as naval officer Gideon, Ines English as 1900s socialite and bride-to-be Miranda, Michelle Brasier as '80s aerobics instructor Lindy, George Zhao as a young Gold Rush-era Chinese miner Joon and Jackson Tozer as Satan, a misunderstood '90s motorbike gang member with a heart of gold.

Charlotte Ritchie and Kiell Smith-Bynoe star in Ghosts. BBC/Monumental/Guido Mandozzi

On the announcement of the cast, Daniel Monaghan, Paramount Australia’s SVP, Content and Programming said: "Ghosts Australia boasts a stellar cast and an incredibly talented creative team. We can’t wait to bring this witty and heartfelt show to life, complete with our set of uniquely Australian ghosts."

The series will premiere on Network 10 and Paramount Plus later this year, with other spin-offs having already aired or been in production. For example, the French version of the show launched just the other week, the German spin-off debuted last month and a Greek version is currently getting ready for its premiere later this year.

Filming for the Australian version is currently underway, so we can anticipate further first-look images and a trailer to eventually be released.

The synopsis for the series reads: "New lovebirds Kate and Sean are about to jump into the hellscape that is the inner-city rental market, until Kate inherits a huge mansion in the country.

"Moving in together for the first time the young couple are attempting domestic bliss, but unbeknown to them, the house is haunted by a collection of needy spirits who died in Ramshead Manor over the last 200 years.

"An optimistic go-getter, Kate wants to revamp the manor into a boutique hotel, but city boy Sean isn’t so sure. When a near-death experience gives Kate the power to see the ghosts, all their lives (and afterlives) will change forever."

Ghosts is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

