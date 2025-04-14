The episode follows Siena Kelly's Maria, a food researcher who comes to believe that her reality is somehow being changed by a woman she used to know at school, Verity, who comes back into her life.

One of the first instances of this comes when Maria gets into an argument with colleagues at work about the name of a fried chicken franchise. Because her boyfriend used to work there and still wears a cap with the logo emblazoned on it, she knows it was called Bernies.

Her colleagues, meanwhile, insist it was called Barnies, and are proven right on an internet search. Even Maria's boyfriend's hat has changed.

It is later revealed this is down to a technology Verity has designed, which allows her to transport herself and Maria to other universes, where what she says is the case in fact always has been.

However, the scene mentioned above didn't play out like that for all Netflix viewers. In fact, it turns out that two versions of the episode were shot and released - one where Bernies was the initial spelling, and another where it was Barnies.

Which version of the episode viewers get access to on their Netflix account appears to be completely random, but the streamer has yet to address the multiple variations.

It has, however, posted on Twitter, which has been rebranded as X, simply the word "bernies", while Black Mirror's account and has replied "barnies".

Other than Kelly, the episode also stars Rosy McEwen as Verity, while Ben Bailey Smith, AKA Doc Brown, plays their boss Gabe.

Bête Noire is the second episode of the season, which also contains other instalments Common People, Hotel Reverie, Plaything, Eulogy and USS Callister: Into Infinity.

The latter of those is the show's first ever sequel, following up on season 4's USS Callister, while Plaything features the return of two characters from a previous instalment, Bandersnatch.

