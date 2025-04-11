By the end of the episode, the cloned video game version of Nanette finds herself transplanted back into her old body, rewriting the version of her who had continued to exist in the outside world, but she also took the rest of the crew along for the ride.

When Nanette woke, she found that the Callister, with Walton, Elena, Nate and Kabir still inside, had been transplanted into her head, meaning they were looking out through her eyes and able to talk with her on the phone.

Nanette star Cristin Milioti caught up with RadioTimes.com exclusively, revealing her "love" for the way the episode comes to a close.

"I was so, so sickly into that ending," she said. "Filming that, like, filming the actual perspective… one of our camera ops, Ed, who I adored - it was like a choreographed dance, because he had to be over my shoulder, and I had to be his arms, and we got to just know that scene, which is so bonkers, so well.

"And it felt like making movies in your backyard as a kid, but, like, on a huge budget. It just felt so cool. And I loved how that turned out. And I thought that was such a sick and twisted way to continue the story, or wrap up the story, or whatever.

"And I don't know, I would assume that that is also fodder for driving someone insane. Weirdly, this is the second time I've played someone who has someone in their head looking out in their eyes, and I don't know what that means, but it's pretty uncomfortable in the best way."

Billy Magnussen, Osy Ikhile, Paul G. Raymond, Cristin Milioti and Milanka Brooks in Black Mirror. Nick Wall/Netflix

The ultimate ending of the episode sees Nanette agreeing to watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta so the crew can keep watching it.

Read more:

"That’s also such a testament to Charlie [Brooker, creator] too," Milioti said of that final moment. "He's so good at being unbelievably demented, and then mixing it with the mundane.

"Even like the guy waiting on the first snow planet, and they're talking about the Wrexham match. I just love how he juxtaposes those elements."

The episode also notably sees the return of Robert Daly, played by Jesse Plemons in a different form. This version of Daly is a digital clone, created by Walton to keep powering and expanding the Infinity game.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Brooker previously spoke with RadioTimes.com, about crafting this return, explaining: "We knew early on that we sort of wanted... certainly we thought, 'Well, what's powering this universe that they're in?' And so as soon as you get into that, it's a way that you can honour the story of the first one - that he's dead. He dies.

"But also we can sort of meet him again, and it's a slightly different version of him. It's almost like a prequel version of him, which was an interesting way to approach the character, and it made perfect sense, and it just keeps things fresh and interesting in a way that's hopefully unique to our premise."

Black Mirror season 7 is available to stream now. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Ad

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.