Speaking with Radio Times magazine, when asked for her thoughts on the technology seen in Eulogy, Ferran said: "There’s always some fallout with seemingly benevolent technology, although less so with Eulogy, which is more a human story of potential regret and sadness.

"You could trigger something you didn’t want to remember with this. But as technology goes, it’s probably the least harmful. I might use it."

The official synopsis for Eulogy states: "An isolated man is introduced to a groundbreaking system that allows its users to literally step inside old photographs - stirring powerful emotions in the process."

Other episodes in the new season include Common People, starring Rashida Jones and Chris O'Dowd, Bête Noire, starring Siena Kelly and Rosy McEwen, and Hotel Reverie, starring Issa Rae and Emma Corrin.

Meanwhile, there are also two episodes this time around connected to instalments past - Plaything, which stars Peter Capaldi and Lewis Gribben, sees the return of Will Poulter and Asim Chaudhry as their Bandersnatch characters, while USS Callister: Into Infinity is a straight sequel to season 4 episode USS Callister.

The show's creator Charlie Brooker has teased this season is "back to basics in many ways" after an experimental sixth season, telling Tudum: "They’re all sci-fi stories — there’s definitely some horrifying things that occur, but maybe not in an overt horror-movie way. There’s definitely some disturbing content in it."

Black Mirror season 7 will stream on Netflix from 10th April 2025.

