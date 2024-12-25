The harrowing episode, which aired in 2013, follows a woman who does not remember who she is, and wakes up in a place where almost everybody is controlled by a television signal – but, in true Black Mirror fashion, it has a chilling twist at the end.

Addressing the possibility of a sequel, director Carl Tibbetts (who also helmed the only ever Black Mirror Christmas special, White Christmas), exclusively told RadioTimes.com: "I think they've talked about it quite a lot, and I've thrown my hat in the ring if they decide to ever do another one.

"I don't know if they're going to, I don't know why they haven't. It made a slight reappearance in one called Black Museum.

"Both of those episodes are concerned with crime and punishment, with guilt and all those sorts of themes that are quite prescient at the moment, I think so possibly [it could happen]. They've not approached me about it."

Charlie Brooker's dark sci-fi series will air its first ever sequel next year, returning to USS Callister.

The symbol as seen on a balaclava in the Black Mirror episode White Bear. Channel 4

The Star Trek-inspired USS Callister took place inside a multiplayer online game (or MMO), where its co-founder and top programmer Robert Daly (Jesse Plemons) imagines himself as the captain of an adventuring starship.

As for the sequel? A synopsis reads: "Robert Daly is dead, but for the crew of the USS Callister, their problems are just beginning."

