In the spirit of harking back to earlier years, season 7 will feature a direct sequel to an existing episode for the first time in Black Mirror history, with fans gearing up for a return to the USS Callister.

The Penguin star Cristin Milioti is confirmed to be reprising the role of Nanette Cole, alongside co-stars Jimmi Simpson, Milanka Brooks, Osy Ikhile and Billy Magnussen.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Speaking to TUDUM about the new season, Brooker said: "We've got six episodes this time, and two of them are basically feature-length. Some of them are deeply unpleasant, some are quite funny, and some are emotional."

"It's back to basics in many ways," he continued. "They're all sci-fi stories, but there's definitely some horrifying things that occur, but maybe not in an overt horror-movie way. There’s definitely some disturbing content in it."

If you're excited for the next phase in the chilling anthology, look no further than the Black Mirror season 7 trailer below – which confirms a release date on Netflix of Thursday 10th April 2025.

The teaser reveals several new additions to the Black Mirror family, including Michele Austin (Hard Truths), Ben Bailey Smith (Andor), Asim Chaudhry (People Just Do Nothing), Josh Finan (Say Nothing), James Nelson-Joyce (A Thousand Blows), Will Poulter (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3), Jay Simpson (The Day of the Jackal) and Michael Workéyè (This Is Going to Hurt).

As previously announced, the Black Mirror season 7 cast also features Awkwafina (Jackpot!), Peter Capaldi (Criminal Record), Emma Corrin (Deadpool & Wolverine), Rashida Jones (Sunny), Chris O’Dowd (Bridesmaids), Issa Rae (Barbie), Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish) and Harriet Walter (Brian & Maggie).

Black Mirror is available to stream on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Ad

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.