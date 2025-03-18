Ludwig premiered in September 2024 on BBC One and iPlayer, where it amassed almost 10 million viewers in its first month alone and quickly scored a renewal for a second run.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, marking the show's US debut on BritBox, Mitchell was pressed on what's coming up for his detective in the next set of episodes.

"The scripts are being written now, and it wouldn't help any viewers to know any more about it than that," he began. "We will be shooting this year."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Mitchell continued: "Our hope and aim is to give more of the same: the ongoing, intriguing narrative and the same weekly, resolved mystery. Other than that, I don't really know much more, but I'm also under instructions not to say any more!

"I’m big on going into a programme knowing only the bare minimum because surprise is a huge part of entertainment."

It remains to be seen whether Ludwig can become a crossover hit with viewers across the pond, but Mitchell hopes that the fact "it's so overtly British" will help attract anyone looking for that kind of "sensibility".

David Mitchell stars in Ludwig. BBC/Big Talk Studios/Colin Hutton

Not concerned with the British-isms that might be unfamiliar to American viewers, Mitchell said that "even if you don’t get the specifics of every reference, you basically get where things are going".

The series is a homecoming of sorts for Mitchell as it is filmed in Cambridge, the historic city where he attended university, with the comic and actor sharing that he's been comforted by the familiarity of the location.

He added: "The world is changing in frightening ways, and therefore places like Cambridge are reassuring because, overwhelmingly, the place looks identical [as before]."

Ludwig is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Ad

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.