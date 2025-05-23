A perfect likeness of Gatwa's Doctor, the Barbie is dressed in his best-loved outfit from season 14: a long brown leather coat with blue trousers and striped shirt worn in The Church on Ruby Road.

: Isabel Infantes/PA Media Assignments

Mattel said the design captures the “bold, expressive energy of the Doctor”, while Gatwa called the moment “emotional”, saying: “Barbie is iconic, so to see a Barbie iteration of the Doctor was emotional, surreal, incredible, and I can’t wipe the smile off my face.

“I hope kids out there are able to enjoy the doll and see themselves in it and think ‘I can do anything’.”

Gibson's Barbie also wears her character's look from that episode, garbed in a black leather jacket, black skirt and red jumper.

Both dolls are available to pre-order at Amazon. Here's everything you need to know.

The Fifteenth Doctor Barbie is now available for pre-order at Amazon from Friday 23rd May. Shipping will begin on 31st July.

The doll is also expected to be available at Hamleys, Very and other stores in July.

How much does the Fifteenth Doctor Barbie doll cost?

The Barbie costs at £71.99 at Amazon although we're unsure what the price will be across other stores.

How to pre-order Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor Barbie in the UK

To pre-order, simply head over to Amazon today and add the doll to your basket. The Barbie will be available to buy outright from 31st July.

Doctor Who continues on Saturday 24th May, with new episodes available from 8am on Saturdays on BBC iPlayer in the UK and later the same day on BBC One. The series is available on Disney+ outside of the UK.

Add Doctor Who to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.