Gillan and Darvill join a host of previously announced stars and showrunners who will be interviewed throughout the special, including Ncuti Gatwa, David Tennant, Jodie Whittaker, Varada Sethu, Billie Piper, Pearl Mackie, Mandip Gill, Steven Moffat, Chris Chibnall and Russell T Davies.

We also now have a release date for the special, which will arrive on BBC iPlayer on Saturday 7th June at 6am, and will air later that day on BBC Three and BBC One Wales.

This means Who fans won't need to be too bereft at the end of this week's season finale, The Reality War, as they have more Whoniverse content on the way very soon.

It has also been confirmed that, throughout the special, Powell will speak with former production designer Edward Thomas and costume designer Ray Holman, to get some behind-the-scenes insights.

Gillan last appeared on Doctor Who in 2013, when she made a cameo towards the end of Matt Smith's final episode, The Time of the Doctor.

Meanwhile, Darvill was last seen in the previous year's episode The Angels Take Manhattan, in which Rory and Amy's time in the TARDIS came to an end.

In 2023, to coincide with Doctor Who's 60th anniversary, Darvill spoke with RadioTimes.com exclusively, and revealed that he "absolutely wouldn’t say no" to returning as Rory, having previously been reticent.

"My fear with it before was I think the storyline we had was so perfect and so rounded that I just wouldn’t want anything to take away from that," he explained.

"Now we’re a bit older, I think at some point, even if it’s just a one-off, it’d be really interesting to do something more with it. Never say never!"

Doctor Who continues on Saturday 31st May 2025 on BBC One and on BBC iPlayer at 6:50pm in the UK. The series is available on Disney+ outside of the UK.

Dive into our Doctor Who story guide: reviews of every episode since 1963, plus cast & crew listings, production trivia, and exclusive material from the Radio Times archive.

