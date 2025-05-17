Doctor Who marks 20 years since revival with special Unleashed episode featuring past stars
David Tennant and Billie Piper will be amongst those being interviewed for the one-off programme.
While Doctor Who celebrated its 60th anniversary just two years ago, this year marks the 20th anniversary since the show was revived back in 2005 - and the BBC is set to recognise it with a special episode of Doctor Who: Unleashed.
The special episode, once again hosted by Steffan Powell, will reveal secrets from behind the scenes, and include interviews from both those behind the camera on episodes across the years, as well as a host of its most recognisable faces.
Those set to feature in the episode include current Doctor Ncuti Gatwa, as well as Tenth and Fourteenth Doctor David Tennant and Thirteenth Doctor Jodie Whittaker.
Showrunners from across the years - Russell T Davies, Steven Moffat and Chris Chibnall - will also feature, as will a host of companion actors.
Belinda Chandra star Varada Sethu, Rose Tyler star Billie Piper, Bill Potts star Pearl Mackie and Yasmin Khan star Mandip Gill will all feature in interviews, chatting about what Doctor Who means to them.
Speaking about the special episode, Russell T Davies said: "After the season's climactic end, it’s great to celebrate the 20 years that led us here. I hope this is a party for faithful viewers, with a galaxy of stars, Doctors, companions, Billie Piper reunited with David Tennant, and the making of our first ever Dalek!"
Meanwhile, Powell added: "What a joy to be giving the Unleashed treatment to 20 years’ worth of Doctor Who history. To see the lasting impact the show has had on those who helped bring the magic to screen has been a privilege, and a reminder of just how much the show means to so many."
While a release date for the episode is yet to be confirmed, we do know it will air on BBC Three, BBC iPlayer and BBC Wales in June, after the current season's finale has aired.
Doctor Who: Unleashed has been airing as a behind-the-scenes companion show to the series since 2023. Another series, Doctor Who: Confidential, previously filled this role between 2005 and 2011.
Doctor Who continues on Saturday 24th May, with new episodes available from 8am on Saturdays on BBC iPlayer in the UK and later the same day on BBC One. The series is available on Disney+ outside of the UK.
Authors
James Hibbs is a Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering programmes across both streaming platforms and linear channels. He previously worked in PR, first for a B2B agency and subsequently for international TV production company Fremantle. He possesses a BA in English and Theatre Studies and an NCTJ Level 5 Diploma in Journalism.