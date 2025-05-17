Those set to feature in the episode include current Doctor Ncuti Gatwa, as well as Tenth and Fourteenth Doctor David Tennant and Thirteenth Doctor Jodie Whittaker.

Showrunners from across the years - Russell T Davies, Steven Moffat and Chris Chibnall - will also feature, as will a host of companion actors.

Steffan Powell for Doctor Who: Unleashed BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

Belinda Chandra star Varada Sethu, Rose Tyler star Billie Piper, Bill Potts star Pearl Mackie and Yasmin Khan star Mandip Gill will all feature in interviews, chatting about what Doctor Who means to them.

Speaking about the special episode, Russell T Davies said: "After the season's climactic end, it’s great to celebrate the 20 years that led us here. I hope this is a party for faithful viewers, with a galaxy of stars, Doctors, companions, Billie Piper reunited with David Tennant, and the making of our first ever Dalek!"

Meanwhile, Powell added: "What a joy to be giving the Unleashed treatment to 20 years’ worth of Doctor Who history. To see the lasting impact the show has had on those who helped bring the magic to screen has been a privilege, and a reminder of just how much the show means to so many."

While a release date for the episode is yet to be confirmed, we do know it will air on BBC Three, BBC iPlayer and BBC Wales in June, after the current season's finale has aired.

Doctor Who: Unleashed has been airing as a behind-the-scenes companion show to the series since 2023. Another series, Doctor Who: Confidential, previously filled this role between 2005 and 2011.

Doctor Who continues on Saturday 24th May, with new episodes available from 8am on Saturdays on BBC iPlayer in the UK and later the same day on BBC One. The series is available on Disney+ outside of the UK.

