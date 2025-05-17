But Doctor Who's first ever companion returning after more than 40 years away? That'll do it!

Yes, Carole Ann Ford, AKA Susan Foreman, the Doctor's granddaughter who joined William Hartnell in the TARDIS in Doctor Who's first ever episodes, made her long-awaited return in the latest episode, The Interstellar Song Contest.

Throughout the episode, Susan appears as a vision to Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor, seemingly talking to him from the TARDIS.

She first appears after Freddie Fox's Kid hijacks the Contest to collapse the air shield, sending the attendees - including the Doctor - floating off into space. Waking him up from his frozen state, Susan tells the Doctor: "Go back. Go back, Grandfather, go back!"

She goes on to say, "Find me," hinting at a potential future appearance in the series, then returning when the Doctor speaks about being Belinda's protector and swearing to get her home.

Jacqueline Hill as Barbara Wright, Carole Ann Ford as Susan Foreman, and William Russell as Ian Chesterton in Doctor Who. Don Smith

Later in the episode, Susan pulls the Doctor back from his darker instincts, with her image stopping him from torturing Fox's Kid following his deadly plan.

While the Doctor almost tells Belinda (Varada Sethu) about what he's seen, he decides to laugh it off instead.

But, while nothing has been confirmed, we would guess that's not the last we'll see of Susan - could she return in the finale episodes, Wish World and The Reality War?

Susan's return to Doctor Who has been a long time coming for fans - and for Ford herself.

She was the very first companion, boarding the TARDIS alongside Hartnell's First Doctor, before departing Doctor Who in 1964.

In the show, Susan falls in love with a human man, David Campbell, and the Doctor decides she should stay with David, locking her out of the TARDIS and leaving her on Earth.

Ford later returned in Doctor Who's 20th anniversary special The Five Doctors (plus Children in Need special Dimensions in Time). Susan was also referenced in two episodes last season, with fans calling for her return - but her actual return to the show for The Insterstellar Song Contest marks a very big moment indeed.

Previously speaking to RadioTimes.com, Ford has looked back on Susan, expressing her frustration with how the companion was characterised at the time and wishing she could have done more - but also looking back fondly on her experience.

The actress has also been vocal about her wishes for Susan to return.

Asked about the prospect in 2023, Ford told RadioTimes.com: "Are you kidding?! Do you really have to ask? I'd love to be in it as it is now! I'd love to experience all the money they spend on it now – it's done like a film! I would adore to be in it now."

Thankfully, Ford and her fans have had their wish come true!

