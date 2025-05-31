The War Between the Land and the Sea is the first Doctor Who spin-off made up of entirely new content (thus excluding Tales of the TARDIS) since 2016's Class, and stars Russell Tovey and Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

The teaser gives us our first glimpse at their new characters, while also giving us fresh looks at the UNIT team - Jemma Redgrave's Kate, Ruth Madeley's Shirley and Alexander Devrient's Colonel Ibrahim, back in action following The Reality War.

You can watch it right here now.

The five-part series, which comes from Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies and Lucky Day writer Pete McTighe, will see the Sea Devils awakening and reacting in horror to the state of the oceans, starting a war with those on land.

Read more:

Davies has teased that the war will be "on an epic scale", while the official synopsis for the series has teased an "international crisis" and an "entire population at risk".

Meanwhile, Tovey previously said that the series has "got everything for the Doctor Who world", but that it also feels "completely fresh" and "like an indie film".

As well as Tales of the TARDIS and Class, previous Doctor Who spin-offs have included Torchwood and The Sarah Jane Adventures, both of which were created by Davies.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The War Between the Land and the Sea will air on BBC One on BBC iPlayer.

Ad

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.