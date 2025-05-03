Conrad is played by The Little Mermaid star Jonah Hauer-King, while the episode also features a number of returning actors from season 14 and before.

But who else stars in the episode and who do they all play? Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Doctor Who: Lucky Day.

Who's in the cast of Doctor Who: Lucky Day? Full list of characters in season 15 episode 4

The main cast for Doctor Who: Lucky Day is as follows. Scroll on to find out more about the characters, plus where you may have seen the actors previously.

Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday

Jonah Hauer-King as Conrad Clark

Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor

Varada Sethu as Belinda Chandra

Jemma Redgrave as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart

Ruth Madeley as Shirley Anne Bingham

Alexander Devrient as Colonel Christopher Ibrahim

Aidan Cook as The Vlinx

Nicholas Briggs as Voice of The Vlinx

Michelle Greenidge as Carla Sunday

Angela Wynter as Cherry Sunday

Faye McKeever as Louise Miller

Benjamin Chivers as Young Conrad

Kirsty Hoiles as Moira Clark

Gethin Alderman as The Shreek

Kareem Alexander as Jordan Lang

Madison Stock as Elsa

Anita Dobson as Mrs Flood

Paddy Stafford as Sparky

Blake Anderson as Jack

Aoife Gaston as Michelle

Paul Jerricho as Alfie

Michael Woodford as Derek

Tina Gray as Audrey

Reeta Chakrabarti as Herself

Joel Dommett as Himself

Alex Jones as Herself

Selorm Adonu as Influencer 1

Calypso Cragg as Influencer 2

James Craven as Influencer 3

Millie Gibson plays Ruby Sunday

Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/Lara Cornell

Who is Ruby Sunday? Ruby is the Doctor's former companion, who left the TARDIS to return to her old life after the Doctor helped her find her birth mother.

Where have I seen Millie Gibson before? Outside of her role in Doctor Who, Gibson is best known for playing Kelly in Coronation Street, while she has also appeared in Jamie Johnson and Butterfly.

Jonah Hauer-King plays Conrad Clark

Jonah Hauer-King as Conrad in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

Who is Conrad Clark? Conrad is Ruby's new boyfriend and a superfan of the Doctor, who runs a podcast about him, after meeting him as a young boy.

Where have I seen Jonah Hauer-King before? Hauer-King is known for his roles in series including World on Fire, The Flatshare and The Tattooist of Auschwitz, as well as films such as A Dog's Way Home, The Little Mermaid and William Tell.

Ncuti Gatwa plays the Doctor

Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

Who is the Doctor? The Doctor is a time traveller from Gallifrey, and the last of the Time Lords. He travels in space and time in the TARDIS. This version of the character is known as the Fifteenth Doctor, although we know there have been a number of additional incarnations.

Where have I seen Ncuti Gatwa before? Beyond his role as the Doctor, Gatwa is best known for his role as Eric Effiong in Sex Education, as well as for starring in Barbie and Masters of the Air.

Varada Sethu plays Belinda Chandra

Varada Sethu as Belinda Chandra and Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/Lara Cornell

Who is Belinda Chandra? Belinda is a nurse from London who, in The Robot Revolution, was kidnapped by robots and flown into the stars on their rocket.

At the end of the episode, she told the Doctor to take her home in the TARDIS, but he found himself unable to get back to that particular date, time and location. We don't yet know why this is the case, but ever since then they have been trying to get back.

Where have I seen Varada Sethu before? Sethu is no stranger to Doctor Who, having played Mundy Flynn in last season's episode 3, Boom. She is also known for her roles in series such as Andor, Strike Back, Doctor Foster, Hard Sun and Annika, as well as films including Now You See Me 2, Jurassic World: Dominion and I Came By.

Jemma Redgrave plays Kate Lethbridge-Stewart

Jemma Redgrave as Kate Lethbridge Stewart and Alexander Devrient as Colonel Ibrahim in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

Who is Kate Lethbridge-Stewart? Kate is an old friend of the Doctor's and the daughter of the Brigadier, who now runs UNIT. We last saw her in Empire of Death.

Where have I seen Jemma Redgrave before? As well as her role in Doctor Who, Redgrave is also known for appearing in series such as Bramwell, Holby City, Grantchester and Silent Witness, as well as films including Howards End, Red, White & Royal Blue and The Beekeeper.

Ruth Madeley plays Shirley Anne Bingham

Ruth Madeley as Shirley in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

Who is Shirley Anne Bingham? Shirley is UNIT's scientific advisor, who we last saw in The Giggle, and was away in Geneva during the events of The Legend of Ruby Sunday/Empire of Death.

Where have I seen Ruth Madeley before? Madeley has had roles in series including Fresh Meat, Outnumbered, Cold Feet, Years and Years, The Long Shadow, Brassic, Renegade Nell and Nightsleeper, as well as films such as Joy and the TV movie Then Barbara Met Alan.

Alexander Devrient plays Colonel Christopher Ibrahim

Colonel Ibrahim (Alexander Devrient) in Doctor Who's The Giggle. BBC Studios 2023,Alistair Heap

Who is Colonel Christopher Ibrahim? Colonel Ibrahim is a key soldier at UNIT.

Where have I seen Alexander Devrient before? Devrient has had roles in films such as Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows and The Danish Girl, as well as series including Emmerdale, Industry, Motherland, Ted Lasso and The Lazarus Project.

Michelle Greenidge plays Carla Sunday

Michelle Greenidge as Carla Sunday in Doctor Who. BBC Studios

Who is Carla Sunday? Carla is Ruby's adoptive mother, who was last seen in Empire of Death.

Where have I seen Michelle Greenidge before? Greenidge has previously had roles in series such as It's a Sin, After Life, Mandy, Code 404, The Witchfinder, Alex Rider, Grantchester, Small Axe, KAOS and Death in Paradise. She has also had roles in films including Cruella and Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

Angela Wynter plays Cherry Sunday

Cherry (Angela Wynter) in Doctor Who. Lara Cornell/Bad Wolf/BBC Studios 2023

Who is Cherry Sunday? Cherry is Carla's mother and therefore Ruby's grandmother. She was last seen in Empire of Death.

Where have I seen Angela Wynter before? Wynter is best known for playing Yolande in EastEnders, while she has also had roles in series such as Holby City, Cleaning Up, Doctors, Mood, This England, Vampire Academy, Call the Midwife, Three Little Birds and Time.

Benjamin Chivers plays Young Conrad

Benjamin Chivers as Young Conrad in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/Lara Cornell

Who is Young Conrad? Chivers plays a younger version of Jonah Hauer-King's character, Conrad.

Where have I seen Benjamin Chivers before? Chivers is best known for playing Isaac in The Devil's Hour, while he has also had roles in Napoleon and Lockwood & Co.

Madison Stock plays Elsa

Madison Stock as Elsa, Jonah Hauer-King as Conrad and Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/Lara Cornell

Who is Elsa? Little is yet known about Elsa.

Where have I seen Madison Stock before? Stock appeared in an episode of Holby City, while she will soon appear in the film One of Us.

Anita Dobson plays Mrs Flood

Anita Dobson as Mrs Flood in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/Lara Cornell

Who is Mrs Flood? Mrs Flood is a mysterious figure, who previously posed as the next-door neighbour of the Doctor's former companion, Ruby Sunday, and was recently seen posing as the neighbour of Belinda Chandra.

She has a habit of speaking directly to the camera, and has made many threatening assertions towards the Doctor, although he is yet to become aware of her.

Speaking with RadioTimes.com, showrunner Russell T Davies confirmed she is a "villain", and that she will be "popping up every week" – however, we don't expect her true identity to be unveiled until later in the season.

In recent weeks she has been seen following the Doctor, appearing in numerous different guises across different times and places.

Where have I seen Anita Dobson before? Dobson is best known for playing Angie Watts in EastEnders, while she has also appeared in series including Casualty, Call the Midwife, Dodger and Inside No. 9, and took part in Strictly Come Dancing in 2011.

Doctor Who season 15 continues on 3rd May 2025, coming to BBC iPlayer at 8am and airing at 7:10pm on BBC One.

